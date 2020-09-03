A Wednesday morning fire at Magotteaux’s Pulaski location resulted in no injuries, according to Giles EMS Director Roy Griggs.
Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins said the call went out around 8 a.m. with both his department and the Pulaski Police Department’s Public Safety Officers quickly arriving at the scene.
The fire chief said that the structure fire was mostly contained upon their arrival and that the cause of the fire stemmed from a furnace.
