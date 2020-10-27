The Giles County Trustee’s Office wants to inform local citizens that how they enter the Giles County Courthouse when paying property taxes has changed this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
Those who seek to enter the Courthouse will need to do so through the east entrance where they will have their temperature checked and go through a metal detector. Any disabled individuals who need to obtain entrance can still do so through the level west street entrance of the Courthouse, but will need to call 363-2620 upon arrival to have a Sheriff’s deputy come to assist them.
This year’s property taxes are due by the final day of February 2021 with a 1.5 percent penalty being assessed after that date.
Those seeking property tax relief can apply at the Trustee’s office. Those potentially eligible for the relief program includes elderly homeowners, disabled homeowners, 100% service connected disabled veteran homeowners and a widow or widower of disabled veteran homeowners.
For any further questions about property taxes or property tax relief, call the Giles County Trustee’s office at 363-1676.
Visit tncot.cc/taxrelief for more information.
