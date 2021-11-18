The Tennessee Master Farm Manager course focuses on solid business principals to help you better manage your operation with an emphasis on helping you utilize resources on your farm efficiently.
The Winter Master Farm Manager course will utilize a hybrid method, with both pre-recorded videos and live webinars. Zoom-based webinar sessions will be held Tuesday and Thursday nights, starting Jan. 25, 2022, through Feb. 8, 2022, at 6 p.m. nightly. Registered participants will be emailed a Zoom link and instructions the day before each
session.
To receive credit, an attendance survey must be completed following the live webinars, links will be sent following the sessions.
Shortly after registering for the webinars, you will receive an email with links to the recordings. Watch the recordings as your schedule allows. Within the email there will also be links to an attendance survey that must be completed after watching the recordings to receive credit.
To complete the course, seven of the eight sessions must be completed.
Online registration opened Nov. 15 and will close Jan. 25, 2022. For more information, contact David Bilderback at db@utk.edu or 865-200-4545.
—Giles Extension
