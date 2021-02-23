Winter Weather Blankets Giles

The ice turned to snow last week as Giles County was blanketed with five or more inches of beauty and serenity. Squirrels and birds were even more dependent on those dedicated to feeding them as the ice and snow covered the ground and cold temperatures did very little to improve their situations. The falls at Shores take on a different kind of splendor with the addition of icicles. Before the snow, the Giles County Courthouse and steeples of First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church tower above the ice covered trees, buildings and roads.
