Giles County non-profit Wolf Gap has received a SHARP grant of $13,087 from Humanities Tennessee.
The organization will use the grant to expand its popular day camp programs, create digital exhibits and historic driving tours, launch a Cemetery Outreach Project, partner with the Native Habitat Project to offer Native Plant Walks at Wolf Gap, and lead a community research initiative to document the historic African-American Center Point community.
“We are truly excited for the opportunity to pursue these projects,” Wolf Gap Executive Director Kelly Hamlin said. “This funding from Humanities Tennessee will allow Wolf Gap to serve our community in new ways, increase access to our programs and resources and contribute meaningfully to the humanities.”
Humanities Tennessee has awarded $941,454 to 91 Tennessee organizations in all three Grand Divisions to support and sustain humanities organizations and help the state’s cultural infrastructure recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) grants are made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law March 11, 2021.
“These grants are meant to support organizations state-wide that connect and engage our communities through history, literature, storytelling, the arts and research and education,” said Dr. Daryl Carter, chair of the board of directors of Humanities Tennessee.
Learn more about Wolf Gap’s work at wolfgaptn.com, by visiting Wolf Gap at 2718 Tarpley Shop Road, Pulaski, or call 931-292-3733.
Wolf Gap’s walking trails and picnic areas are open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-dusk, and its Education Center with free local history exhibits is open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from noon-4 p.m.
—Wolf Gap
(0) comments
