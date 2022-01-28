A Pulaski woman has been charged with drug fraud and neglect of an elderly patient.
Following a joint investigation between Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and the Pulaski Police Department Sharon Ann Journey, 55, was indicted by the Giles County Grand Jury on Jan. 12 on one count each of Prescription Drug Fraud, Neglect of Elder/Vulnerable Adult, Abuse of Elder/Vulnerable Adult, Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
According to information from TBI, in November TBI agents and PPD officers opened an investigation that developed information indicating Journey was responsible for stealing medication from the unidentified victim in this case.
“The investigation revealed that from January through November 2021, she replaced the prescribed Oxycodone with another medication consistent in size, shape, and color,” the TBI report states. “Journey is no longer working at that facility.”
PPD officers took Journey into custody Jan. 26. She was released the same day on $14,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 21.
— Staff Reports
