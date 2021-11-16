On Veterans Day family, friends, veterans and members of the community gather for a wreath laying ceremony to honor U.S. Army MSG John Dorval Minatra (April 4, 1935-March 7, 2018) at Giles Memory Gardens. Minatra served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and received among other commendations the Distinguished Service Cross, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame. Minatra’s son Barry Minatra (at left) and Ranger Mike Wagers spoke at the service and son Larry Minatra (at right) assisted in placing the wreath. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
