Family members and friends gather last week in an emotional ceremony to honor the memory of Todd Yannayon and to dedicate a bridge in his memory. The bridge over Choates Creek on Powdermill Hill Road was officially named the Vincent “Todd” Yannayon Memorial Bridge in a proclamation read by Giles County Executive Melissa Greene. The bridge was the site where Yannayon saved the life of Doris Dotson from a burning wreck and, according to those who spoke last week, it was a prime example of the kind of person Yannayon was. Unveiling the sign marking the bridge are (from left) Yannayon’s fiancee Gina Cozart, sons Brandon Yannayon and Byron Yannayon, grandson Braden Yannayon, Brody Cozart and Paisley Cozart (Gina’s children) and sister Becky Yannayon. Cozart thanked Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt for praying to start the memorial, which took place on Yannayon’s birthday (Feb. 15). She also thanked officials in Giles and Lawrence counties, as well as all the family and friends who attended, for their parts in paying tribute. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Yannayon Memorial Bridge Dedicated on Powdermill Hill Road
