The Giles County and southern Middle Tennessee community can be part of the process to determine the future branding of Martin Methodist College should it merge with the UT System.
As state legislators are considering the merger of MMC into the UT System, both schools are looking to the future and asking for input from students, faculty, alumni and the community concerning what the first new UT campus in more than 50 years will look like in terms of name, colors, logo, etc.
An email sent out to students, faculty and staff states: “If approved, Martin Methodist will become the fourth undergraduate campus in the UT System and the first new campus to be added in 50 years. The proposed name for the new institution is ‘UT Southern,’ which was chosen, in part, based on feedback shared through focus groups with constituents in and around Giles County. As part of the planning process, leaders within Martin Methodist and the UT System are reviewing the college’s existing brand identity and discussing how it should evolve. The goal is to honor the history of Martin Methodist while defining its future as UT Southern.”
But school officials also want input from the community the new campus will serve, and they are asking residents of Giles County and the southern Middle Tennessee region to take a few minutes to fill out an online survey.
Some key elements to the branding of the new campus is the UT primary logo should be central to the new logo, the color orange should be among the school’s primary colors and ideally, the new school’s colors, team name, mascot and logos will encompass a connection to Martin Methodist’s history and the southern Tennessee region.
The survey is available at https://utk.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=BoOos9EG/8E%3D
The survey only takes approximately five minutes to complete, is scheduled to close Feb. 28 and results considered in early March.
