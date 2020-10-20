A Giles County Home was deemed a total loss Friday as emergency responders battled a blaze on Ball Hollow Road for three hours, according to Giles County Fire and Rescue.
When GCFR arrived on the scene, a camper on the 2837 Ball Hollow Road property was already fully involved with the fire spreading to a two-story home.
New Prospect Fire Department provided mutual aid in the form of manpower and tankers as crews worked from approximately 1-4 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Giles EMS and the Giles County Fire Marshal aided at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
