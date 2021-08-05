Industries in Giles County may soon be able to benefit from savings in transportation costs.
Giles County Economic Development Commission Executive Director David Hamilton said, during the Industrial Development Board’s meeting last month, a discussion with Patriot Rail began about three months ago for a transload facility in Pulaski.
“We have four plastic companies that don’t have rail access and are having to bring their resin by truck,” Hamilton said. “And we can save them money with rail.”
The land and agreement with the owner have already been established, Hamilton said, adding that rail spurs may be viable for other industries in and around Pulaski as well.
Expectations Exceeded
Hamilton said of the UT Focus Committee’s meeting, they were informed that “the interest in UT Southern has far exceeded their expectations.”
Statistics that were provided include: applications are up 196 percent, the request for more information was up 2,300 percent, campus visits are up 1,100 percent, applications are at about 2,000 and were normally only around 1,000 with 35 percent usually choosing to come to the campus, which would almost double the attendance in the first year.
“They are thrilled to death that it is happening,” Hamilton said.
“I think you are going to see UT Southern at Pulaski grow pretty good,” he added.
In other business during its meeting July 23, the Industrial Development Board:
• Approved for SaarGummi to renew its note with First National Bank and Bank of Frankewing.
• Approved to donate the right of way for A&D’s recently purchased land on Tarpley Shop Road.
• Approved to not renew a contract for monthly checks and repairs with ACE, LLC Solar, not due to the quality of the work, but only for cost-saving purposes. Hamilton said it had been requested for the checks to be done internally.
• Approved a resolution giving Hamilton and EDC Administrative Assistant Marilyn Ricciardi the ability to view the online operating and solar accounts, not to perform any transactions.
