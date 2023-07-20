A case that could change the way Tennessee’s hunting and fishing laws are enforced is being debated by legal officials.
An appeal has been filed following a court ruling against the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency after two Benton County residents sued the agency over invasion of privacy.
In March 2022, a judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs who claimed a TWRA game warden violated their privacy by secretly installing a surveillance camera on their property.
The warden ignored “No Trespassing” signs to go onto the property and install the movement-activated camera to try to obtain evidence of suspected hunting violations. The property owner discovered the camera, reported it to authorities and filed suit against the TWRA.
The state statute granting game wardens legal leeway is vague. Opponents claim it gives the TWRA a “blank check” to conduct unauthorized searches.
Proponents argue that obtaining a warrant before investigating suspected game-law violations is not practical.
By law, game wardens must obtain a warrant to conduct an indoors search, but restrictions on outdoors searches and surveillances are less clear.
Critics claim the Benton County case is an example of how the statute can be abused by surveilling or “spying” on individuals on private property. Such clandestine surveillance records the images and activities of not only suspected violators but of all others in the viewing area.
Since the Tennessee Game & Fish Commission (the precursor to the TWRA) was established by the state in 1949, until recent years its authority was seldom questioned.
The purchase of a hunting/fishing license supposedly implies consent to comply with orders from game wardens, including allowing searches of game bags and fish containers.
But more and more the agency is facing challenges to its authority, including conducting warrantless searches on private property and in boats and vehicles.
Last year a public protest forced the TWRA to abandon a controversial timbering project in White County.
Concerns have also been raised over setting out a deer facsimile to tempt hunters to illegally shoot at it from a roadway while wardens lie in wait to make an arrest. Critics claim it is entrapment.
A TWRA spokesperson said Executive Director Jason Maxedon cannot comment on pending legal matters.
