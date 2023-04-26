With safety and security at the top of officials’ concerns, a reservation issued for one of two events scheduled for June 3 on the Pulaski Square has been pulled.
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe sent a letter April 21 to individuals who had initially reserved the Courthouse Gazebo on June 3, informing them that the gazebo will not be available for their use that day.
A copy of the letter Stowe sent to the permittees and Giles County commissioners states:
“As I’m sure you’re aware, your referenced reservation of the gazebo to coincide with Pulaski’s permitted “inclusion” event on June 3rd has instigated a great deal of discussion amongst city and county leadership. The discussion has revolved exclusively around event safety and security, particularly as we have observed very troubling social media traffic regarding this event. Obviously these tensions, along with heightened awareness of recent TN tragedies, demand the attention of our law enforcement professionals and county leadership.
“Consequently and unfortunately, neither the gazebo nor courthouse grounds can be made available for your use on June 3rd. This decision is undergirded by four considerations: 1) Your personal safety, and 2) Pulaski’s parade permit for June 3rd preceded your gazebo request, and 3) regardless of differing city and county boundaries and jurisdictions, there is durable legal precedent for permitting only one “parade” gathering per day within the same general area, and 4) our law enforcement and emergency responders will be occupying the gazebo area to ensure event security. As an alternative, you’re more than welcome to assemble at any other county-owned property of your choosing on June 3rd.
“The reservation conflict between the city’s parade permitting process and the county’s gazebo reservation process is regrettable, and I deeply apologize for the inconvenience. Mayor Brindley and I have already taken steps to align our joint county-city processes and ensure no future conflicts.”
Speaking by phone after the letter was sent, Stowe cited law enforcement concerns as a catalyst for the decision to pull back use of the Courthouse grounds.
As noted in the letter, Stowe also pointed to the precedent set over the last 30 years using the city’s parade permitting process.
“Going forward, we would like to differentiate between a parade and a block party,” Stowe said, adding that local officials have also come to realize that county property is a distinct jurisdiction within the city and a policy for its use is needed.
That policy, he stressed, needs to be in the works immediately upon the conclusion of the June 3 event. Stowe added that city and county officials are already communicating respective event and venue permitting to ensure no other conflicts until a more formal policy can be developed and approved.
Contacted for comment, Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley issued the following statement:
“The City of Pulaski believes all citizens have the right to free speech and the right to assemble. Due to the City of Pulaski’s limited resources, we have developed a Federal court-tried parade ordinance. This ordinance allows one parade permit per day.
“While called a parade ordinance, this document covers any public assembly of two or more. The City of Pulaski, while acknowledging first amendment rights, owes a duty to our citizens to protect them and their property.
“Therefore, the City of Pulaski always monitors all public gatherings and works closely with other agencies should the need arise.
“I am working closely with County Executive Stowe to ensure continued discussions to develop a mutual beneficial policy for the use of our beautiful downtown.”
