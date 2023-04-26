With safety and security at the top of officials’ concerns, a reservation issued for one of two events scheduled for June 3 on the Pulaski Square has been pulled.

Giles County Executive Graham Stowe sent a letter April 21 to individuals who had initially reserved the Courthouse Gazebo on June 3, informing them that the gazebo will not be available for their use that day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.