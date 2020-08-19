Giles County Fire and Rescue will receive an additional $145,000 to its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The Giles County Commission approved a GCFR budget amendment during its monthly meeting Monday, raising its appropriation from $100,000 to $245,000.
The rescue squad had received $233,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal year and had requested $245,000 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
However, due to COVID-19, the county commission had appropriated GCFR $100,000, which only covered its outstanding expenditures.
Commissioner Bill Cary (District 1) questioned why GCFR should get more than the previous year when so many county departments have been forced to cut their budgets.
Commissioner Tommy Pollard (District 5) pointed out that part of the increase could offset the fact that the all-volunteer rescue squad stations throughout the county have not been able to hold their regular fund-raisers due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Also noted by Commissioner Tracy Wilburn (District 2) was the $20,000 matching funds the GCFR received for a grant on a new truck.
“The rescue squad is an essential business we have,” Commissioner Roger Reedy (District 4) said. “It’s the only extension of county business we have where the employees are not paid. They actually pay money out of their own pockets. I recommend that we go ahead and approve this.”
For Commissioner David Adams (District 3) the importance of the rescue squad for rural Giles Countians is simple — insurance.
“If it wasn’t for the rescue squad we would not have fire protection or anything else,” Adams said. “If you try to renew home insurance they won’t renew it because you’re more than five miles from a fire station.”
A move to change the amount of the amendment to fund the rescue squad this fiscal year at the same amount as last fiscal year, $233,000, failed by a vote of 6-14.
Ultimately, the commission passed the amendment that would add $145,000 to the GCFR budget.
The amendment passed 18-2 with commissioners Erin Curry (District 1), Joyce Woodard (District 1), Stoney Jackson (District 2), David Wamble (District 2), Wilburn, Adams, Tim Risner (District 3), Duane Jones (District 4), Rodney Journey (District 4), Reedy, Brad Butler (District 5), Gayle Jones (District 5), Pollard, Rose Brown (District 6), Harold Brooks (District 6), Terry Harwell (District 7) and Judy Pruett (District 7) voting in favor.
Commissioners Cary and Mike Cesarini (District 3) voted against.
Commissioner Joseph Sutton (District 6) was absent.
Tourism
A resolution that would change the way Giles County Tourism is funded failed to receive the votes necessary during Monday’s county commission meeting.
Currently Giles County Tourism is funded through the county’s appropriations to non-profit organizations. Those appropriations are considered year-to-year with no guarantee of any funding.
In the current fiscal year, like many others receiving appropriations, the amount designated to Tourism was cut from $24,710 in 2019-20 to $15,000 this year.
The proposed resolution would change a private act that enacted the Hotel/Motel Tax in Giles County. The funds generated by the tax are currently designated to maintain and repair county buildings.
The requested change would have designated 25 percent of the money generated by the Hotel/Motel Tax to Tourism up to a maximum of $30,000 per year.
“It’s a win-win,” Woodard said. “It would get it out from under the non-profit where they have to come back every year and beg for it. If you don’t have tourism, you don’t have Three-Star and you don’t have a Hotel/Motel Tax.”
Woodard noted that Tourism was cut by 45 percent this year, leaving them without the funding needed to promote the county.
While some commissioners expressed the need to continue to fund Tourism through non-profit appropriations and leave the Hotel/Motel Tax funds for county buildings, Butler said the change was an opportunity to take a step forward.
“Everybody wants to talk about the future down the road,” Butler said. “If we don’t do something to invest in this community now then there’s not going to be anything down the road. We’re already behind the other counties around us because we won’t do anything.
“We’ve got to do something to get people into this county [instead of] sitting here bickering and arguing about what’s going to happen down the road. We’ve got to make sure something positive is going to happen down the road.”
A vote of two-thirds of the commission is required to change a private act. Monday’s vote resulted in a 10-10 tie, meaning the effort failed.
Voting for it were commissioners Curry, Woodard, Wamble, Wilburn, Cesarini, Duane Jones, Journey, Reedy, Butler and Pruett.
Voting against it were commissioners Cary, Jackson, Adams, Risner, Gayle Jones, Pollard, Brown, Worsham, Brooks and Harwell.
In other business at its August meeting, the county commission:
• Authorized the construction of a restroom at Bodenham Head Start.
• Authorized County Executive Melissa Greene to negotiate PILOT agreements.
• Authorized the construction of a new office in the Courthouse Annex for the new county Human Resources Department.
• Approved a budget amendment for the Giles County Highway Fund.
• Approved a surety bond for Giles County Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt.
• Approved new and renewal notaries public.
• Approved the appointment of Ryan Dunavant to replace Rex Miles on the Economic Development Commission.
• Approved the appointment of Bill Myers, Erin Curry, Kristen Pfeiffer, Tamieka Russell and Scott Stewart to the Giles County Regional Planning Commission.
• Approved a contract with Connected Sustainability LLC for website construction and maintenance.
