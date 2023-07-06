GC SCHOOLS LOGO.png

The Giles County Commission overwhelmingly approved a budget amendment last week that allowed the Giles County School System to move forward with renovations and upgrades at Giles County High School.

The issue was added to the agenda for the county commission’s June 29 meeting. That meeting was presented live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.

