The Giles County Commission overwhelmingly approved a budget amendment last week that allowed the Giles County School System to move forward with renovations and upgrades at Giles County High School.
The issue was added to the agenda for the county commission’s June 29 meeting. That meeting was presented live and remains available to view on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
The Giles County Board of Education asked the county commission to allow moving $5 million from its general reserve funds to its school renovations account to ensure that the funds are designated to the current project at GCHS, and to allow the next steps to be taken for projects at Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School.
Following a commission public hearing last week, school system officials advised county commissioners that the school board has received a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) from its contractor at risk, Brindley Construction, for the completion of the Giles County High School portion of Phase I. That price is just over $11 million.
With the GMP in hand, the school board had a called session June 27 to accept it and approve moving the $5 million into the schools renovation fund, which already had approximately $7 million. Moving the funds also required county commission approval.
According to information shared at multiple meetings last week, the way the school system is handling the renovations of the county’s schools requires a construction manager at risk. After going through the request for qualifications process, Brindley Construction was approved as the construction manager at risk.
Part of the construction manager at risk process is that Brindley guarantees a maximum price for the project. In this case the GMP is just over $11 million for the GCHS project, which is already underway with schools out for the summer.
To properly account for the use of a set GMP, the state comptroller told local officials that the funding for the entire GMP must be in an account designated for that project.
At last week’s county commission meeting there were questions from some new commissioners that prompted Director of Schools Vicky Beard and School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool to go back over the history of the schools renovations project, which started before either were in their current positions.
Beard explained that $100,000 of the funds to be moved would go to architect firm Wold HFR with the remaining $4.9 million going into the capital fund account designated for the schools renovations.
Vanderpool reminded current commissioners that the preceding county commission had turned down $19 million in HVAC and associated mechanical and electrical upgrades at all eight county schools, insisting that the school system go through the required bidding and request for qualifications process. The bidding process, he noted, comes when sub-contracting the individual parts of each project.
“Now we are looking at roughly $12 million for one school,” Vanderpool said, stressing that the school board has meticulously worked to dot the “I”s and cross the “T”s to make sure as many cost contingencies have been covered as possible. “We have taken to task to make sure we are not just putting lipstick on a pig. GCHS will be virtually a new school. The bones are there, and the bones are good.
“That’s why we’ve taken the extra time we have to get here,” he continued. “This GMP should have been signed months ago. As we ran into problems, we paused and stayed on it for this very purpose.”
Beard added that the GMP is why using a construction manager at risk is beneficial, because outside of any change orders beyond the agreed upon scope of work, if the project goes over the GMP, Brindley will be responsible for the overage.
The amendment to move $5 million from the school system’s general purpose fund into the school renovations designated fund passed by the county commission by a vote of 17-1-2. Voting in favor of the amendment were commissioners Erin Curry and Joyce Woodard (District 1); Terry Jones, David Wamble and Tracy Wilburn (District 2); David Adams and Tim Risner (District 3); Roger Reedy (District 4); Brad Butler, Gayle Jones and Matt Rubelsky (District 5), Evan Baddour, Rose Brown and Joseph Sutton (District 6); and Shelley Goolsby, Judy Pruett and Tammy Mathis (District 7). Voting against was District 4 Commissioner Matthew Hopkins. District 3 Commissioner Annelle Guthrie and District 4 Commissioner Caleb Savage each abstained. District 1 Commissioner James Lathrop was absent.
