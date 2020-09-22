The Giles County Board of Education approved its portion of funds for system wide schools upgrades and authorized the search for an engineering firm to oversee the projects during two recent meetings.
With two meetings in the past two weeks, the board also elected a new chairman and got updates on projects currently going at the county’s schools.
Coming on the heels of county commission committee meetings last week where $3.2 million was committed by the county to schools renovations, the school board committed $3.2 million of its own from the school system’s capital projects fund. The $6.4 million will be used to update HVAC systems in Giles County Schools.
Board members said they hope the updated systems will provide clean, sanitized air to school children and staff, which has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health and safety are the top priorities,” board member Katie Journey said.
The school board had recommended a plan from Energy Savings Group (ESG), which has been working to evaluate all county schools and develop the plan for more than two years. Last week, the county’s Schools and Budget committees agreed to pay $60,000 to terminate the ESG agreement. The work the company had completed will be used as a basis for the continuing project.
“I want the schools fixed the way ESG wanted to fix them, whoever is going to do it,” Brewer said.
The work needed at Bridgeforth Middle School and Giles County High School is far more extensive than the remaining schools’ needs. Those schools will have updated electrical and plumbing work, in addition to the new boilers, air purifiers and controls that will go in all schools.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool proposed using the initial funding to do the bulk of the work in other county schools, and then complete the two more complex projects with the next phase of funding. That decision was tabled until a new engineering firm is retained and consulted.
The board voted to authorize Director of Schools Vickie Beard and her staff to research and select an engineering firm to oversee the work going forward.
“This opens up an opportunity for local contractors to put in a bid,” Beard said.
Once the firm is selected, their expertise will be used to determine how best to apply the available funds and which portions will wait until the balance of funding is secured.
According to their discussion, some board members believe the total budget for the project will be lower than the ESG estimates due to the elimination of overhead, but the $6.4 million currently available is still less than half of even the lowest total project estimates.
At its recent regular board meeting (Sept. 3) and at a special called meeting (Sept. 18) the school board also:
• Elected Vanderpool board chairman with Brewer elected vice chair. Board member Jim Stewart will remain the board’s Tennessee Delegate.
• Heard from Beard that there are 3,592 students enrolled in Giles County schools this year, with 1,207 still enrolled as full-time virtual learners as of Sept. 1.
• Modifications to the Giles County Board of Education Policy Manual were voted on and all passed unanimously, including clarifications to harassment and disciplinary policies. The board also ensured that the director of schools has the authority to continue paying staff during emergency closures such as for the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved the purchase of a commercial size lawn mower to tend to the athletic fields and grounds at a cost of $6,989.48.
• Approved new employee insurance premiums for 2021.
• Heard from K-2nd Supervisor April Sakowitz that the LEAPS after school grant funding was approved for a new three-year cycle. The application received a 98.7 technical merit score, meaning the grant amount is $237,720.55. After school programming has begun at Richland Elementary, Minor Hill, Elkton, and Southside Elementary (which also serves Pulaski Elementary School).
“We are really excited to have this again in our district,” Sakowitz said.
• Assistant Director of Schools Keith Stacy reported that ongoing capital projects at the county’s schools are progressing. Doors at schools which did not already have double security doors installed have received fire marshal approval and will be installed. Bathrooms in all the schools have been updated continuously and were completed this year with the installation of two final sinks.
• Board members also provided words of gratitude and encouragement for the faculty and staff of Giles County Schools, who are working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“I would just like to shout out to all our employees, especially our teachers, staff and administrators who are working tirelessly to pull this off,” Beard said. “They have a real burden on them. They are spending lots of hours doing extra work, and I just want to say thank you to all of them. We do appreciate and acknowledge their hard work.”
