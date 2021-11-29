by Barbara Harmon
Staff Writer
With the chill in the air and yuletide being near, it’s time to start planning for upcoming holiday festivities.
Get ready for the merriment and join the community for Historic Downtown Pulaski’s Mingle Jingle and Tree Lighting Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, beginning at 4 p.m. with the tree lighting at 8 p.m.
“The event has proven to be a community favorite, and for good reason,” Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Olivia Officer said.
This marks the fourth year of the tree lighting collaboration with the ninth annual Mingle Jingle event.
Besides the lighting of the Courthouse and Christmas tree, there will be open houses throughout the downtown businesses, food truck cuisine and activities for the children.
Other gaieties include a nativity petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, free food tents, real snow, cash prizes, train rides, kids craft pop-ups, library story stroll, caroling, vocal performances, character sightings and performances and dancing in the windows at the Pulaski Performing Arts Center.
“We couldn’t do it without everyone’s collaboration,” Officer said. “It takes business owners and community partners coming together in unison to pull of this amazing event each year.
“We invite everyone to come out and join us for a fun-filled evening packed full of activities for all ages.”
But that’s not all.
The Second Annual Evergreen Expedition will be Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12.
This event will feature a trail of displays and decorated 7.5-foot sponsored Christmas trees in the Giles County Agri Park.
Friday and Sunday drive-through hours are from 5-9 p.m. Special walk-through hours will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, and drive-through from 5-10 p.m.
The event is free to attend but there will be an opportunity for those who wish to donate canned food items to be given to Giles County food banks.
The event expects to boast 45 trees and additional displays as well.
There’s still more.
Saturdays on the Square and the 2021 “All I Want for Christmas” Pulaski Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 5 p.m.
Learn more in the accompanying story in this edition.
So as the frost hits the ground and Christmas bells start jingling, plan to attend these holly jolly events.
