Patriot Rail’s transload facility in Pulaski is now complete, and customers have already been “coming in and dropping off material,” Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton said.

“We’ve been meeting with local industries about possibly bringing resin into these companies that are getting products shipped into Nashville and driven by truck here,” he said during the EDC’s full board meeting July 27. “We can save them transportation costs.”

