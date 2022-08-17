Patriot Rail’s transload facility in Pulaski is now complete, and customers have already been “coming in and dropping off material,” Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton said.
“We’ve been meeting with local industries about possibly bringing resin into these companies that are getting products shipped into Nashville and driven by truck here,” he said during the EDC’s full board meeting July 27. “We can save them transportation costs.”
Hamilton said the commission has received 54 RFIs (requests for information) from the state in 2022 for land sites or buildings.
“Out of the 54, 35 of those are looking for buildings,” he said, adding that the county lost out on the 35 since there are no buildings to submit for those requests.
EDC member and Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said he and Hamilton have had several discussions about the need for a SPEC building.
“That’s something that us as a community need to do in the future,” Harrison said, adding that “right now is not the time” with some of that hindrance being construction costs.
Of the 19 looking for land sites, “we proposed on seven of those sites…,” but the others were needing larger tracts, rails to site or other requests, Hamilton said.
He said the EDC has had “several visits” from these prospects, and he has been hearing that “the transload is a plus.”
Tarpley Shop Road improvements will be bid out in the second quarter of 2023 with construction expected to begin that summer.
“So hopefully by the end of fall 2023 we will have a nice industrial body road serving…” the industries located in that section of the industrial park, Hamilton said.
In other business during its meeting July 27, the EDC:
• Heard an introduction from UT Southern Interim Chancellor Dr. Linda Martin.
• Heard an unemployment rate update for May: Giles, Marshall, Lincoln and the state were at 3.3 percent, Lawrence 3.4, Maury 3.1 and the national average was at 3.6.
“All of them are up,” Hamilton said.
• Heard a developer is looking at Ardmore for a location to build townhouses.
• Heard there have been comments on social media about the EDC not doing its job bringing in industry because of surrounding communities recently being chosen as sites.
“So much of that is they are going to existing buildings that are vacant,” Hamilton said, adding that “we don’t have a lot of those.”
• Heard the city is in the process of purchasing the Appertain property.
“The board hasn’t decided exactly what we want to do with it, but it has a lot of potential,” Harrison said.
• Heard an update from the Workforce Development Committee.
• Heard the next Giles Chamber coffee will be at Magotteaux Sept. 10, Here’s the Beef will be Sept. 6-10 and the next Saturdays on the Square Sept. 13.
• Heard the city of Ardmore will soon have an urgent care practice, helipad and assisted living facility.
