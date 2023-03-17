Finding a way to incentivize its employees through health insurance premiums was a key success for the Giles County government over the past year.

In 2022, the Giles County Commission approved a one-time retention bonus to ambulance service employees as a way to keep valuable EMS personnel working for Giles County.

A digital rendering of the east side of the Giles County Courthouse imagines the structure with ramps for handicapped access through the lone entry point, which would funnel all entrants through security.   Submitted
State, county and city officials cut the ribbon officially opening the new Giles County Archives facility Nov. 15, 2022. The event also served as the dedication of the Parker White Reading and Research Library, in honor of Clara Parker and Elizabeth White, who were instrumental in the foundation of the Archives, nearly four decades ago. Previously located on the second and third floors of the Giles County Courthouse, the Giles County Archives houses records which include the personal history of our citizens through wills, estates, deeds, court cases, even poorhouse documents, that go as far back as the 1850s. Visit the new facility at 211 S. Cedar Lane in Pulaski Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.   GC Chamber / Submitted

