Finding a way to incentivize its employees through health insurance premiums was a key success for the Giles County government over the past year.
In 2022, the Giles County Commission approved a one-time retention bonus to ambulance service employees as a way to keep valuable EMS personnel working for Giles County.
Shortages of workers, especially skilled emergency and emergency medical workers, continued to be a growing problem for governments and communities across the country, prompting the county to consider changing work schedules and ultimately consider yet another retention bonus as the year 2022 neared its end.
However, by early 2023 a new way to help, and hopefully retain, employees throughout county government was approved in the form of increasing the amount it pays towards employee insurance premiums.
The change would have the biggest effect on employees with family coverage to the tune of approximately $900 per month.
The county commission will spend the next year determining how much the move will cost the county and how to cover the cost of keeping good employees working for the people of Giles County.
Brown Marker
The Giles County Courthouse lawn became home to a new historical marker signifying the life and community work of James Monroe Brown.
The plaque was dedicated on the southeast corner of the Courthouse lawn at a special event in which many of Brown’s noteworthy accomplishments were heralded, including being the first black elected official in Giles County.
Broadband
As the state and federal governments began to understand the importance of broadband access across rural communities, they began to create and release information on grants to expand that access. The Giles County Commission has added $4.5 million to federal and state funds which will provide more than $60 million in broadband infrastructure that is projected to provide high speed broadband internet to more than 90 percent of the county.
The state and federal contracts have recently been released to Pulaski Electric System and two other companies who will be providing broadband to Giles County through the grants.
Agri Park
A lot has happened at the Giles County Agri Park over the past year.
New county commissioners joined the park’s board of directors, and all new bylaws, rules of use and a lease agreement were set up as 2022 turned over to 2023.
Last June, a Farmers Market opened up two days a week at the Agri Park.
Allison Neal with Forever in Faith Farms and Matt Moore with Aspen Hill Growers pitched the idea of a second Farmers Market in Giles County.
“My passion is to feed people locally through our farm,” Neal said, adding that the market would require all of the certificates and licensing needed to sell produce, meat, plants, dairy and anything else homemade and homegrown in the state of Tennessee.
The expansion of the Agri Park walking trail and finding a way to memorialize veterans was discussed by the Agri Park.
Park Manager Benny Birdsong is planning the expansion of the walking trail using gravel and mulching materials until the funds can be raised to pave it.
A $4.3 million project to build at multi-purpose storm shelter is still in the review process with FEMA, having recently gone through a group of new reviews and continuing to move forward, according to County Executive Graham Stowe.
In addition to serving as a community storm shelter, the building will also replace the current concession stand at the Agri Park.
EMS Building
In addition to attracting and retaining quality EMS personnel, the state of the Giles County Ambulance Service headquarters in Pulaski continues to be a growing topic of concern.
After decades of kicking that can down the road, the county commission has started moving forward again through offers for available properties and, most recently, a decision to study and test some properties.
The county commission first decided not to make an offer over $1 million for the Giles County Baptist Association building. The commission then offered $600,000 for 40-plus acres at the corner of Hwy. 11 and the Hwy. 64 Bypass, but reportedly there has been no response to that offer. In a recent committee meeting, it was discussed that the price for the property remains at least $800,000.
After an evaluation of the property on which the county has made an offer, the Giles County Fire and Rescue Pulaski Station on Industrial Loop Road and property jointly held with the city of Pulaski on Hwy. 11, south of the bypass, near the end of Abernathy Field runway, the county Commission’s Property Committee recently voted to further study the Hwy. 11 property near the end of the airport runway as a potential site for buildings for both EMS and E-911.
EMS Communications
The county commission has approved a project that is expected to close the communications gaps for emergency responders across Giles County.
Giles County will initially cover 25 percent ($1.65 million) of the $6.6 million Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) project that is proposed to include six communication towers (one tower that already exists, a new tower, two water towers and two towers belonging to TACN).
The full $6.6 million price tag will be paid for over three years, according to Stowe, with the second installment of 65 percent due in fiscal year 2023 and the remainder in 2024.
OEM/Archives
County property and how to best use it was a major topic of discussion throughout 2022 and continued on into 2023.
One move led to another in 2022, with the Office of Emergency Management taking over its new facility on Highway 31 North and the Giles County Archives moving from the Courthouse into the old OEM office on Cedar Lane.
UDC Room
Also moving out of the Courthouse were Confederate items and markings on the room used by Giles County jurors to deliberate cases.
Court rulings that overturned adjudications against African American defendants whose cases were deliberated in the jury room known then as the United Daughters of the Confederacy Room prompted the county commission to have the items removed to a museum setting away from the Courthouse.
Courthouse
The condition of the Giles County Courthouse and the way to restore it and utilize it came to light early this year after OHM Advisors spent much of 2022 studying, measuring and evaluating the more than 110-year-old building. The goal was to make sure the Giles County Courthouse can be enjoyed and used to serve the people of Giles County for years to come.
The Courthouse remains the center of all judicial proceedings in Giles County, including General Sessions, Circuit and Chancery courts. It houses the Giles County Court Clerk and Clerk and Master offices that serve the local courts. Also working from the historic Giles County Courthouse are the Assessor of Property, Trustee, Register of Deeds and the Tennessee Highway Patrol office.
“Everyone acknowledges we have the most beautiful Courthouse in Middle Tennessee,” Stowe said when asked about OHM’s report. “But we’ve got our work cut out for us because our Courthouse requires maintenance and a number of critical upgrades.”
Some of the key concerns that came from the assessment include:
• Supporting arches in the basement are indicating preliminary failure or overloading.
• On the exterior of the building some evidence of brick that needs to be re-anchored to the structure and rusted anchoring is causing chipping of the stone around the lower part of the building.
• Staff concerns, such as building security, traffic flow between prisoners and the public, full ADA compliance and how to accommodate growth.
• HVAC is a concern in terms of heating and cooling the Courthouse.
• Multiple safety concerns were also identified.
• There is no cohesive fire detection, no fire escape and no fire suppression in the 33,000-square-foot building.
• How much is done to the building is a delicate balance because if more than 50 percent of the building is changed at one time, the entire structure would have to be brought up to current building codes. The cost to do so would be extremely
high.
“In order to ensure our Courthouse remains as Giles County’s justice center for another century, we need to invest in new mechanical systems, fire suppression, special needs accessibility, improved security and a number of critical maintenance items,” Stowe said. “The commissioners and I are committed to getting this project underway, starting with budget parameters and the development of prioritized construction phases. There’s a lot of work ahead, but at least now we’ve got a good idea of what that work entails.”
The county has given OHM approval to dig deeper with its evaluation of the building to determine the costs and phasing of a potential renovation project.
Exit 14
In July of 2022 ,then-County Executive Melissa Greene announced there was a possible use for property near Exit 14.
The proposed use was a baseball complex that would give the county the opportunity to build a wastewater treatment facility on its property near the exit, which is considered a key component to getting development started.
The committee approved pursuing the possibility of purchasing the property, but no further information was released after the initial announcement.
Water
In October 2022, the county commission approved seeking a water infrastructure grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The county’s utility districts worked with TDEC on $3.8 million in water and wastewater grants that are specifically for infrastructure improvements. No new lines are involved in these grants, which are still in the process of being approved and contracted at this time.
Meeting Times
The Giles County Commission will try different meeting times next month in an attempt to give citizens more and better access to their government.
A resolution was passed in November 2022 that all county commission full meetings from October-March be held at 9 a.m. and all full commission meeting from April-September be held at 5 p.m.
