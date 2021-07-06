Beginning with the Giles County Courthouse lighting up orange at midnight, to state and local officials cutting the ribbon on UT Southern Day, the beginning of the University of Tennessee Southern is celebrated with dancing in the streets and a ribbon cutting ceremony on the Campus Green. (Above) Cutting the ribbon to dedicate the University of Tennessee Southern are (from left) Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche, UT System President Randy Boyd, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Giles County Executive Melissa Greene and Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford. Photo by Ken Webb