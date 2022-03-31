The Giles Chamber has completed renovation of its first floor and is ready to rent office space and issue access to this newly innovated coworking space with fiber optic broadband.
According to the Chamber’s MakeShift website, “In order to provide residents and transient workers a productive, professional environment, we are creating a space with shared office amenities that easily meets their needs.”
While the sites and grandeur of a rural area may leave little to be desired, internet capabilities may crush the dream for some looking to move away from the hustle and bustle of big city life.
COVID only made the need for broadband expansion even more apparent when many employees started working from home.
Prior to COVID, however, Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said she already received requests from those looking to move into the area about office space with internet capabilities.
Parker said this will be “a good space” for employees who have become remote workers post-COVID and many employers will reimburse the monthly cost for a coworking space.
According to the website, “The Chamber aspires to provide remote workers and entrepreneurs with a space to work, train, develop and be creative in order to make a positive impact on our rural community.
“MakeShift features 24/7 digital access, fiber optic broadband, high and low workstations, eight private micro spaces, training and meeting space by digital reservation, copy center, break area and a phone booth
for private calls.”
The Chamber views the space as an opportunity to “support entrepreneurs, small businesses and remote workers of all ages to further the economic growth in our area.”
The Giles Chamber is located on the west side of the Pulaski Square at 110 N. Second St.
While the space will be primarily dedicated to business development through the week, the conference area will be available for rent for birthday parties, bridal and baby showers, etc. on the weekends. No membership is required for those rentals.
Visit MakeShift.gileschamber.com for more information and to reserve the conference area, rent your dedicated space or gain 24/7 access.
