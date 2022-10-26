The Giles County Agri Park Committee has begun the task of creating bylaws, rules and regulations and a lease agreement for use of the facility.
The Agri Park Committee met Oct. 19 for the first time since the appointment of the new county commission representatives and chose Commissioner Matt Rubelsky as chairman, Commissioner Caleb Savage as vice chair and Commissioner Gayle Jones as secretary.
The vote was split between commissioners and civic organization representatives each voting for their own nominees.
The Agri Park is a county-owned property that is run by a public benefit corporation under the name Giles County Agri-Park, Inc. The corporation is governed by a board of directors made up of five county commissioners appointed by the commission, four leaders from local civic organizations which have paid a $10,000 fee to have a seat on the board, and the county executive, who sits on the board as a non-voting member except in the
event of a tie vote.
The Agri Park corporation was chartered in 1975 and incorporated in 1981, however neither the county executive’s office nor the board have a copy of the organization’s bylaws on file.
County Executive Graham Stowe asked the board to create sub-committees to pen bylaws to file with the state as well as develop a set of rules and regulations and a lease agreement. It is his hope, he said, to “help run the organization professionally,” rather than what he called “operating by custom.”
The corporation has been operating as an assumed 501(c)(3) charitable organization, but searches of the Tennessee Secretary of State charity database and the IRS Tax Exempt Organization database do not list Giles County Agri-Park, Inc. as a registered charitable organization.
Stowe said the sub-committees could review drafts of bylaws proposed by previous County Executive Janet Vanzant as well as the existing undated versions of the lease agreements he had on file in creating their new versions.
The bylaw subcommittee members chosen were George Witt, Benny Birdsong from the Lions Club, Rubelsky and Stowe.
The committee to draft the rules and regulations and lease agreement is made up of Savage, Jones, Birdsong, Jason Doggett from Civitan, Rubelsky and Stowe.
There was discussion at the meeting as to whether the sub-committees may meet privately to begin their work, which would then be presented to the committee.
Tennessee’s Open Meeting laws prohibit two or more commissioners from meeting in private to discuss public decisions, and it was unclear if this applied to work being done by elected commissioners on a corporate board.
In a statement released following the meeting, Stowe wrote that he had confirmed with County Attorney Chris Williams that since “their work is confined to individual fact-finding and benchmarking with other [Tennessee] county parks/facilities,” it is therefore not required to be conducted publicly.
Stowe asked the board to create a punch list of work that needs to be done around the Agri Park property so that volunteers and contractors may complete the tasks. “When I rode around with George [Witt] and Benny {Birdsong], they were showing me their needs,” Stowe said.
He emphasized that the list was not to add to these civic leaders’ duties, but to help assist them in completing the needed work.
Commissioner Terry Jones asked the committee to consider adding additional seats to the board to allow every county district to have a representative seat. The civic leaders requested that additional club seats be added as well to maintain the existing balance, perhaps waving the buy-in fee to allow smaller organizations such as the Farmers Market or Lawn and Garden Club to have a seat at the table.
The board discussed the progress of ongoing improvements, including a $4.3 million grant to replace the concession stand with a multi-purpose storm shelter. The project is approved, and the county is awaiting the fund transfer.
There was concern brought up regarding the condition of the existing concession stand which will continue to be used until it is replaced, and is a health hazard according to Lions Club volunteer Johnny Pruett.
Pruett described his experience falling ill after working there during the fair, describing the presence of black mold, mouse droppings, electrical problems, plumbing backups, poor ventilation and rotting boards in a building serving food that is not inspected by the health department.
The committee indicated that it preferred not to spend additional funds on a building that would soon be razed.
The Agri Park committee will apply for a $250,000 grant from the health department that would extend the walking trail, create a pavilion to be used for the farmers market and place signage along the trail.
The hope is that clubs and exercise classes would make use of the space.
The committee is awaiting word on a playground grant applied for by former County Executive Melissa Greene.
The next Agri Park Committee meeting will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Agri Park.
