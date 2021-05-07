Giles County saves on eligible projects from ThreeStar, a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) program, that has been assisting in the betterment of communities in Tennessee since 1980 through incentives on local improvements.
According to tn.gov, “ThreeStar serves to promote economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean.
“ThreeStar is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future, for today and tomorrow — and for generations to come.”
Due to the initiatives of the Giles County Economic Development Commission (GCEDC), which is the economic development arm of Giles County being governed by a board of directors comprised of 19 members and funded by the City of Pulaski, Giles County, PES and all the communities within, Giles County is a ThreeStar county making it qualified for a 4 percent discount on projects such as community and business development, EDC Executive Director David Hamilton said, adding that this also enables the county to participate in other TNECD Rural and Community Development programs.
“The ThreeStar program provides our local governments the ability to reduce their share of the cost in funding infrastructure improvements and other grants benefiting their community,” GCEDC Administrative Assistant and Giles County’s ThreeStar Coordinator Marilyn Ricciardi said.
“Certification in the ThreeStar program is based on annual documentation of local activity, evaluation and biennial participation in coordinated local stakeholder goal and activity planning,” tn.gov said.
In Giles County alone, Ardmore secured $66,000, Giles County saved $46,000 and Minor Hill $32,000, Hamilton said.
“This is an example of the value-added benefits of supporting the Giles County EDC,” Hamilton added.
