Giles County has been declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary County by a vote of the county commission.
The Resolution to Declare Giles County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County concludes with this statement:
“Now, Therefore, Be it Resolved, that the Giles County Board of County Commissioners has declared Giles County to be a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’ With all rights and responsibilities so entitled, furthermore, We the People of Giles County, Tennessee, through this resolution hereby declare our rights, our freedom, and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Meeting in regular session Monday, the county commission approved the resolution 19-2 with commissioners Joseph Sutton and Mike Cesarini voting against.
Cesarini said he is a supporter of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, however, he took issue with the term “sanctuary” in the resolution and made a motion to remove the word from the resolution. That motion ultimately died due to the lack of a second.
As discussion on the issue began, Commissioner Judy Pruett said she is a supporter of the Second Amendment and had taken an oath to uphold it. She said she would support the resolution even though it is something she believes she has already done.
Cesarini asked resolution sponsor Commissioner Tommy Pollard how the resolution would be enforced.
Pollard acknowledged that the county commission cannot pass something that says they will not follow state and federal law.
He also noted the Second Amendment has powerful words in it including “shall not be infringed”.
“We want to show support for our Second Amendment rights,” Pollard said, noting that a sanctuary is a place of safety and protection. “I’m for this. It’s our right.”
When asked her legal opinion of the resolution, County Attorney Lucy Henson said it is completely symbolic and carries no legal power.
She advised commissioners that they do not write the laws. Henson said she has not been able to find any federal funding that could be lost by a county that is declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
Commissioner Gayle Jones noted that 65 counties in Tennessee and several states have passed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.
Calling the resolution an exclamation point to the Second Amendment she told her fellow commissioners that the Second Amendment, as well as the U.S. Constitution, in her opinion were inspired by God, for the people of the United States to protect themselves against other people, tyrants trying to seize control and foreign enemies.
“It’s a way to inform the state of how we feel,” she said. “The people of this county support it overwhelmingly.”
Commissioner Roger Reedy pointed out that Second Amendment rights have been chipped away little by little, and sometimes a lot. With the moves to defund law enforcement, he said a statement of where the county stands on the Second Amendment deserves his support.
Pollard pointed to the way prayer and other First Amendment rights have been done away with, adding that is what is going to happen to the Second Amendment if these kinds of stands are not made.
Cesarini reminded his fellow commissioners that the Tennessee state legislature is considering bills at this time that would do the same thing as the resolution.
He asked commissioners to allow the state legislature to do their job. He also wondered if the county commission’s actions could affect the proposed merger between Martin Methodist and the University of Tennessee system.
Commissioner Stoney Jackson said by approving the Second Amendment Sanctuary the county commission is sending a message to the legislature that the county supports Second Amendment rights.
The passage of the resolution received a hearty round of applause from the almost full courtroom at Monday’s county commission meeting.
