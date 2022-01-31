While the county still has no available industrial buildings to submit for projects, Lot 5 in Industrial Park South has recently been submitted for requests for information (RFIs), Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton said.
Of the 10 RFIs, six were needing a building and four were wanting sites, he said during the full Economic Development Commission meeting Jan. 26. Hamilton added that Lot 5 was submitted on two of those.
One potential project would have 80 employees and Hamilton said having a transload facility nearby would be beneficial, Hamilton said.
Meadows Property
The Meadows Property is the 25 acres purchased by the city and is next to the 11 acres purchased by a transload facility, Hamilton said, adding that someone is also looking into buying property to build warehouses for storage near this property and the transload facility.
Hamilton said several industries and farmers are excited about the cost savings of the transload facility.
The EDC has also applied for a grant for FEMA to see what it would take for the floodplains around the property to be raised, Hamilton said.
Lot 15
After going through the state certified site process, an archaeological study revealed there is possibly an American Indian site and two possible prehistoric sites on Lot 15, Hamilton said.
Further investigation will have to done, he said, adding that the EDC has applied for a site development grant from the state so the study can be funded through that.
Hamilton explained that approximately 35 of the 81 acres could be developed on Lot 15 on a large pad, but the EDC wanted to get the entire lot certified to be ready for future prospects.
Timken Building
The owner of the old Timken building is investing $4-$5 million into the 350,000 square foot plant to include replacing the air conditioning units, putting in epoxy flooring, repainting the inside, redoing the outside and eventually leasing it out for warehouse and potentially increasing it to 1 million square feet.
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Heard unemployment rates: Giles County – 3.5 percent, Marshal – 4.7, Murray – 3.3, Lincoln – 3.0, Lawrence – 3.6, state – 4.0, national – 4.2.
• Heard a microbrewery from Spring Hill had asked about buildings in the area and five were submitted for that request.
• Heard the Younger Associates PR campaign to promote Pulaski as the home of UT Southern is doing well and a representative of the company will be coming to give them an update Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
• Heard the university signs will soon be changed out on the interstate.
