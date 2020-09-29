Giles County has a lot to look forward to in the present and the future, according to Giles County Economic Development Executive Director David Hamilton’s report to the EDC last week.
Hamilton reported that unemployment rates are down to 9.5 percent with the state also being at 9.5 percent and the national average at 10.2 percent.
“People are starting to go back to work and that’s positive,” Hamilton said during the EDC’s full board meeting Sept. 23.
Local Expansions
Two possible expansions for local industries include a $100 million investment into a plant that could add approximately 70 new jobs. Hamilton said Giles County is competing with several other communities for the location of the proposed plant expansion.
Another local plant is looking at a $3.5 million expansion and adding approximately 40 jobs over the next three or four years.
Integrity’s new plant in Dan Speer Industrial Park South (IPS) has hired 23 workers and is looking to employ more people.
“There are some job opportunities out there for people who are looking,” Hamilton said.
Prospective Projects
A past EDC project has once again expressed interest and could employ 50-100 people for a wood flooring distribution center. They will be looking at the Timken building.
An auto supplier standing operation has already looked at the Timken building as well as several other buildings. Hamilton added they are waiting for feedback from that meeting.
A project involving a local man who was looking to build a 75,000-square-foot warehouse in IPS, has grown stale, according to Hamilton. Another possibility for that project would be to lease part of the Timken building if a prospective buyer who will not need the entire building decides to purchase it and lease out the rest.
Magneti Marelli closed its Michigan plant and announced they will be moving 263 jobs to Pulaski. Hamilton will be reaching out for an update on their progress.
Readying Sites
A detention pond was added to IPS Lot 5, the 250,000-plus square foot pad-ready site, to ease some labor and expense for the prospective new owner. The seed mats are being put down, and the site is expected to be completed in two weeks’ time, Hamilton said.
IPS Lots 9 and 15 are being combined for site certification. Topographic studies are being completed. Work thus far has been paid for through a grant. After a few other updates, the EDC will get with the state to receive information on the next step.
New EDC Members
• Ryan Dunavant has replaced Rex Miles as greenbelt.
• Newly elected budget chairman Erin Curry has replaced Tracy Wilburn.
Workforce Development Committee
The EDC’s Workforce Development Committee has scheduled its Expo for Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The projected date is subject to change if coronavirus interferes.
Website Committee
The EDC website has been updated, and board member Cam Winterburn encouraged everyone to visit the site: gilescountyedc.com.
Winterburn informed the board the website committee had gone through the process of claiming its Google business profile but was not yet receiving much traffic.
Community Interest
Ardmore received a state grant that will be invested into sewer system improvements. Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson said it was something “they had been trying to get for a long time.”
Mayor Pat Ford said of the possible Martin Methodist-UT merger, “The support of the community is going to be huge in this.”
“This could very easily be one of the biggest things that has happened to our community in a very long time,” he said. “Great thing for the college and the community.”
Board member Pat Miles observed she had only heard positive input concerning this possibility.
“I haven’t spoken to a single person who isn’t just totally over the moon about it,” Miles said. “They think it is absolutely fantastic.”
Upcoming Events
A Giles County Chamber Coffee will be hosted by Kids Place, A Child Advocacy Center at First United Methodist Church’s Abernathy Youth Center Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 8:15-9:30 a.m. It will be an indoor/outdoor event where social distancing will be recommended.
The chamber will also be hosting an event, Fall into the Groove, Friday, Oct. 23, from 5-9 p.m. There will be a band, trick or treating, a chili dinner and more.
“Just kind of roll everything together,” Giles County Chamber Office Manager Ann Basinger said.
The event will be catered. Hand sanitizing and social distancing will be encouraged.
Basinger also announced that the Tattie Bogle Trail, a community activity inspired by the Chamber for the participation of members of the community and local businesses, will begin Oct. 1. The winner will be announced at Fall into the Groove.
In other business, the board approved moving November’s meeting dates. The operating committee meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. and the full board meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon.
