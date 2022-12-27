Extreme cold temperatures have pushed utilities to the breaking point across Giles County and the Southeast during the Christmas weekend.
Local water districts, including the City of Pulaski, have experienced water leaks that have emptied tanks and left some residents with reduced flow or no water.
The situation has prompted a call for all Giles County residents in all utility districts to conserve water.
Most pressing today (Dec. 27) has been water shortages in some areas of the county and requests for water conservation throughout the county.
Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley and Giles County Executive Graham Stowe released a joint statement emphasizing the cooperation between the city and county during the water issues.
“Mayor Brindley and County Executive Stowe have been working together this morning to coordinate repair efforts throught the city and county,” the joint release states. “As of 11 a.m. this Tuesday morning crews have repaired a major line break in the Rackley Drive subdivision and are currently working a break at the Magazine Road tanks. Tarpley Shop Utility customers and South Giles Utility district customers are effected by this break and are experiencing low pressure or no water.
“Pulaski Water plant is working to refill all tanks. All attention and efforts are being made to restore full flow as soon as possible and utility districts are working on their issues.”
Beginning early Friday morning, Dec. 23, temperatures dove as low as zero degrees across Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas. The frigid temperatures also put unprecedented loads on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s electric grid, requiring rolling blackouts that contributed to the problems for water districts.
As the temperatures plunged, utility districts across the county encountered frozen pipes. Among the most significant of those being in the City of Pulaski where the majority of the county’s water is produced and stored for distribution.
“We are doing everything we can to push water out into the system,” Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said, noting that the biggest concern is to ensure water is available to fight fires. “All we can do is make sure our tanks are full, and we’ve been running 24 hours a day since the cold weather hit. But when a six-inch line breaks you can empty a tank in no time.”
A major issue as of this morning has been a six-inch line break below the Magazine Road water tank, which feeds Industrial Park South. The IPS tank provides water for the Tarpley Shop Utility District and South Giles Utility District.
Harrison said the line break below the Magazine Road tank is difficult to reach due to undergrowth and terrain. As of this morning, Pulaski Electric System was preparing to bring equipment to clear a path to the leak. Harrison said fixing that leak should allow the Magazine Road tank to fill.
A six-inch line break on West College and a fire loop line break near the old Appertain building were stopped yesterday, which Harrison said has kept water available in the city. Early morning on Dec. 27, the city also fixed a major water leak on Rackley Drive.
“Everybody needs to know we’ve been working around the clock for two-to-three days in a row,” Harrison said. “Our guys are tired, but they are out there working to fix the situation. Everybody in city government is pitching in.”
County Executive Graham Stowe released the following information as of 8 a.m. Dec. 27:
• All county residents in all utility districts are asked to conserve water.
• The Minor Hill tank is gaining some water while the Anthony Hill tank remains empty. Residents in the Minor Hill Utility District are requested to strictly conserve use.
• Minor Hill is getting water from Limestone County, Ala., which is bringing its water levels up.
• Giles OEM and TEMA have been advised of the water situation and are monitoring.
• For now, anyone needing bottled water are being advised to purchase it from local sources.
“Demand should go down today with the temperature going up, but then people will experience water pipe damage,” Harrison said.
He suggested anyone whose pipes have been frozen to shut off the water supply to their house until they can get their pipes fixed. He advised to slowly thaw frozen pipes with something like a hair dryer because thawing them too quickly can cause pipes to burst.
Anyone needing assistance in the city limits are urged to call the Pulaski Water Department at 363-1209 or City Hall at 363-2516.
Harrison noted that all water department and other city personnel are out actively working on water leaks. City Hall employees will field calls, but will be forwarding information to water department personnel.
“Leave a message or a voicemail,” Harrison said. “Everybody’s working. We will respond as quick as possible.”
Blackouts
What has been called a “generational” winter blast also brought extreme loads on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s power grid, which experienced record demand that required rolling blackouts over two days across its seven state service area.
PES’s rolling blackouts, which were initially planned in four phases for one hour each phase, started at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 23 and lasted until just before noon. The rolling blackouts started again after 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and were halted at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Complete timelines of the events of the rolling blackouts as they occurred Dec. 23-24 can be found in articles here on PulaskiCitizen.com and on the Pulaski Citizen Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.