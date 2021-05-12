Giles County School Board Recognizes Teacher Excellence

The Giles County Board of Education recognized the district’s teacher leaders and teachers of the year at its monthly meeting May 6.
The teachers of the year for Pre-K to fourth grade were Kim McAlister (Elkton), Shannon Bratton (Pulaski Elementary), Monica Edwards (Richland Elementary), Belinda Fuller (Minor Hill) and district-wide Pre-K-fourth Teacher of the Year Candace Garland (Southside).
The fifth-eighth grade teachers of the year were Lynn Wiser (who will be retiring from Bridgeforth at the end of the year), Cindy Pride (Elkton), Robin Farrar (RES), Calista Pope (Minor Hill), Rebecca Clark (Richland School) and district-wide teacher of the year Christina Harris (Southside).
For ninth-12th grade, the teachers of the year were Daryl Campbell (who is retiring at the end of the year from GCHS), and district-wide teacher of the year and regional nominee Robyn Olsen (Richland).
Principal of the year was Southside’s Carmen Hayes and supervisor of the year was Pre-K-5 Instructional Supervisor April Sakowicz, both also regional nominees.
The school board also recognized Kathy White, who is retiring at the end of the year from her position as Bridgeforth Principal after 39 years of service.
The award plaques given to the teachers were made by the GCHS Mechatronics class.
Teacher leaders serve as curriculum coaches and mentors, working a minimum of 40 hours throughout the year by sharing resources and modeling best practices with their peers. This past year most of the teacher leaders exceeded the 40 hours required of the position in an effort to support their fellow teachers during the unprecedented pandemic. The teacher leaders also participated in district-wide professional development programming via their bi-monthly “PD and Popcorn” sessions, which was conducted virtually this year.
The teacher leaders for Bridgeforth Middle School were Angela Davis (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks), Lori Heard (ELA), Mishi McCullom (Mentor), Shelly Goolsby (Math) and Robin Neely (Blended Learning).
Giles County High School leaders were Tegan Gonzales (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks), Andi Birdsong (ELA), Jamie Bedingfield (Math) and Rebecca Conner (Data/ACT).
For Minor Hill School, Rachel James (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks & Blended Learning), Angie Edde (Mentor) and Libby Rogers (Math) were leaders.
Pulaski Elementary School was led by Traci Rackley (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks), Alicia Davis (Mentor), Diane Newton (ELA), Shannon Shirey (Math), Laura Nelson (Science) and Tangie Barnickle (Data).
Richland Elementary School leaders were Brooke Penrod (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks), Dianne Watkins (Mentor), Lauren Carpenter (ELA K-3), Alicia Perkins (ELA 4/5), Susannah Loveless (Math) and Monica Edwards (Data).
Southside Elementary School was served by Kay Qualls (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks), Brooke Pelfrey (ELA), Jennifer Gaines (Math) and Christy Simpson (Data).
The leaders at Elkton School were Wendy Hoover (ELA), Alex Golden (Math) and Jennifer Wilsford (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks).
Richland High School had Jeanne James (ELA), Shannon Baxter (Data/ACT) and Missy Locke (Curriculum Materials/Textbooks) as their teacher leaders.
Budget
The board also discussed the budget with Giles County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners. As the year comes to a close she has worked to reconcile budget line items with actual expenditures. In doing so, she found a sufficient fund surplus to allow for a second new school bus to be purchased for the upcoming school year. Previously, the board thought they could only afford one.
Additionally, the board moved to increase the amount of cash on hand to pay for projects associated with the incoming federal grants by transferring funds from General Purpose School Funds to the Federal Projects Fund. These grants require payment upfront with reimbursement after the completion of the projects. Previously, the county had $150,000 set aside to cover these reimbursable expenditures, which included payroll, and will increase the fund by $500,000. The Giles County Commission will have to approve the transfer of funds.
Southside Principal Carmen Hayes told the board that SES will be designated a trauma-informed school. A five-member team will attend a two-day training and in turn train their school peers on how to best help students who have experienced traumas that may impact their learning.
The board held a retreat May 8, at which they discussed, among other things, the annual director evaluation.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool mentioned at the work session that Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard received high marks from board members and supervisors.
At its May 6 meeting, the school board also approved:
• The purchase of cafeteria equipment for many of the county schools, including a freezer for GCHS, dishwasher for Southside, walk-in cooler for PES, oven for Bridgeforth and serving line upgrades for Elkton. The items would be purchased on the purchasing cooperative buy boards and funding would come from money previously earmarked for the canceled HVAC improvement contract with ESG.
• Grant funding to cover the cost of the Summer Learning Camps. The grant money is dependent on attendance numbers.
• The disposition of out-of-date text books, which will be donated to schools in need.
The next Giles County School Board work session will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the central office, with a special called meeting to follow.
The next Giles County School Board meeting will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the central office.
