Staff Writer
A possibility of a transload facility within the county is progressing along, Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton said during the EDC’s full board meeting last month.
Hamilton noted there is a contract on property behind Adient for a proposed transload facility to bring two rail spurs onto the site and possibly silos. He added that construction is anticipated to begin in January.
Studies are also underway for the floodplains around the city’s recently purchased land on Mines Road that could possibly lead to an additional expansion, he said.
Prospective Projects
The EDC has submitted Lot 5 for a $22 million, 90-job auto supplier that has narrowed the choices down to 11 counties in Tennessee and Giles is one of them, Hamilton said.
“We are still in the mix so we will see how that goes,” he said.
Hamilton said two projects within the last month were looking for existing buildings to meet their “needs,” which the county does not have.
Another project for a lithium battery plant was looking for 35 acres but the county could not meet their power (wattage) requirements and did not submit on that project, Hamilton said.
In other business during its Nov. 17 meeting, the Economic Development Commission:
• Heard the unemployment rate in Giles County is 4.3 percent. Marshal is 5.2, Maury 6.1, Lincoln 3.5, Lawrence 4.4, the state 4.4 and the national average is 4.8.
• Heard TVA said it would pay $500,000 for the construction of a SPEC building but suggested it go on Lot 5.
In order to qualify for the grant, the building would have to be a minimum of 100,000 square feet and would take two and-a-half years to be built through that process as well, Hamilton said.
• Approved a $10,000 PR campaign with Younger Associates to promote Pulaski as home of UT Southern in the Huntsville and Nashville markets for three months to be funded through the EDC’s reserve account if there is not enough in the current budget.
• Approved a decision to have Retail Strategies, a “marketing arm for retail,” come present to the board what it has been doing for Giles County thus far before determining if the EDC would continue into the third year with the company.
If the contact is ended, it would increase by $10,000 per year if the EDC decided to use them again, Hamilton said.
• Approved a $325 Christmas bonus for Hamilton and $225 for EDC Administrative Assistant Marilyn Ricciardi.
