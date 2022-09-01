The Giles County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 1.
While EMS does not plan to have an official celebration, let’s reminisce on how such an organization has contributed to the community it serves.
Since Giles EMS began operating Sept. 1, 1972, the building, people and protocols have changed, and the population of the county has grown as well.
Some employees have been there for much of those changes, including Director Roy Griggs and former Supervisory and Deputy Medical Examiner Tommy Gatlin, who retired in January.
“Just the growth of it has been just unbelievable,” Griggs said. “It has definitely been one of the best things that the country and the state has ever done is adopting the EMS and moving forward to help save lives, and there’s countless numbers over the state of Tennessee, much less anywhere else, that that program has affected peoples’ lives and saved lives.”
“It’s not all just one thing,” he said. “It is working together.
“9-1-1 is where it starts for us and everybody else… whether it is law enforcement, EMS or fire.”
Griggs began working for Giles EMS in 1980 and became the director in 2004.
“There is not a day or a year that goes by that you don’t see something new or learn something new,” Griggs said.
Gatlin, who began working at the service in February 1977 and retired this year, said in those early years, the EMS office was a house trailer with an open garage in the back at its current location on East Madison Street.
“I loved helping people out and being there when I was needed,” Gatlin said, adding that he knew he would enjoy working with EMS and he was also encouraged to do so by a few others who were working with the service at that time.
“We ran three units a shift,” Gatlin said, adding that shifts were 24 hours on and 24 hours off.
“We were there every other day,” he said. “And I worked that shift for 17 years.”
Not only was the current EMS building constructed in 1980, but that is also the year Gatlin said glove use was implemented as well.
Gatlin said sometime around 1995 the shifts changed to 24 hours on and 48 off.
“It was a big relief,” he said. “Those two days off were nice.”
To accommodate and appeal to prospective employees, Giles EMS has changed its schedule again and is now 24 hours on and 72 hours off.
Gatlin said some nights you might be up all night and in all of his time with the EMS, he said he had never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Especially through tough times, those who work at EMS rely on each other as well.
“Roy is like a brother to me,” Gatlin said. “We’ve worked together all these years.
“He’s the best boss you could ever have.”
“Great for the community,” he said. “He will leave his house 24 hours a day if he needs to go… no better person. He has a heart for the sick and the employees.”
Learning from those before them, Giles EMS requires an expertise and dedication that has been passed down for the past 50 years and will continue to be into the future.
“We are very fortunate to have the staffing that we have right now and they have been tremendous through COVID,” Griggs said. “They are still tremendous in filling in open slots when they can… they are tired.”
“It’s a hard job, physical and mental,” Gatlin said. “It sure is. You carry a lot of things home with you that you have seen and worked, and you go right back to the shift again.”
Even so, Gatlin said the job is very rewarding and he encourages others to continue on in the field.
“And I thank Giles County for having the service,” Gatlin said.
Giles County EMS, both past and present, is a service that puts the community first.
“The 50th anniversary — we just absolutely want to recognize the people who served in the EMS, the ones who are no longer with us, the ones who are still with us and the ones who are coming on after,” Griggs said. “It’s one service that is so essential… you hope you never need it, but your life absolutely can depend on it.”
