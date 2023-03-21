The Giles County Commission recognized former EMS Director Roy Griggs, who retired Feb. 28, by honoring him with a Giles County Meritorious Service Award during its regular session March 20.

“His caring leadership, vision and technical expertise were the catalyst for the ambulance service’s continual modernization over his 43-year career,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said.

