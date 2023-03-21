The Giles County Commission recognized former EMS Director Roy Griggs, who retired Feb. 28, by honoring him with a Giles County Meritorious Service Award during its regular session March 20.
“His caring leadership, vision and technical expertise were the catalyst for the ambulance service’s continual modernization over his 43-year career,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said.
Stowe went on to read a long list of Griggs’ many accomplishments, certifications and titles. Read more about his career in the accompanying story.
“It’s been a very tremendous honor to serve this county,” Griggs said. “I couldn’t have done it without my family.
“I’m still around if you ever need anything, I’m there.”
“Again, I want to thank you and thank this county,” he said.
In other business, commissioners:
• Heard the application period for the Giles County EDC director vacancy will remain open until April 15.
• Approved for the Giles County Executive in conjunction with the City of Pulaski and their respective attorneys to review and enter into a lease agreement with Abernathy Field Airport and Survival Flight.
The board heard training would be open to Giles County EMS, there will be a flight simulator and a training center for mechanics.
• Heard the eagle on top of the Courthouse that was damaged in a recent storm will be repaired April 15.
“That’s been a long time coming, but it takes a while to get a crane from Nashville to come and do that for us,” Stowe said.
• Approved the Legislative Committee Report with revisions to rules by 17-2, and unanimously voted for an amendment proposed by Commissioner Gayle Jones that included the following wording: “With the exception of the chairman of a committee, no commissioner shall speak more than once for not more than 10 minutes until after all of the commissioners desiring to speak shall have an opportunity to do so. After all commissioners that so desire have spoken, any commissioner that has previously spoken may then speak for an additional three minutes, and the chairman of a committee shall have the right to speak as often as recognized by the chairman.”
Jones said she suggested the change to make the rules clearer.
Stowe said the rules were in place to make sure everyone has had an opportunity to ask questions/make comments before the vote.
• Approved Equalization Board members for two-year terms: Northern Division, David Bolden; and Southern Division, Paul Allen.
• Approved the Budget Committee Report to approve the Non-Profit Applications for 2023.
• Approved resolutions to streamline Budget Committee Procedures; to establish the duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee; to reimburse paramedics for training; to govern the display of flags on county property; to join the state opioid abatement and settlement agreement; and to end COVID-19 protocols in county buildings.
• Approved grants, agreements and contracts for Pease Business Machines, Inc. and Richland High School; RJ Young Company and Richland High School; and an agreement between Giles County, Tennessee, and Microvote General Corporation until Dec. 31, 2025.
• Approved an amendment of the 2022-23 budget for the General Purpose School Fund 141.
• Approved elections for new and renewal notaries at large.
The county commission will next meet Monday, April 17, at its new time — 5 p.m.
