What was called out as a possible water heater fire May 26, resulted in not only a home being lost, but also two vehicles, and left a Giles County High School student without his cap and gown or transportation to his graduation that was only a few hours away.
As the Giles County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) approached, “we noticed a large amount of smoke in the air that definitely showed it was more than just a water heater fire,” Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) Mason Whybrew said. “When we got there, the house was a complete loss.
“All that was left was just bricks standing.”
While assisting the fire department, Whybrew said he was told that one of the residents of the home, River Bartlett, who was in the shower when the fire started, was supposed to be arriving for his graduation in a short amount of time.
Bartlett’s cap and gown, along with his wallet that had all of his graduation money in it, were destroyed in the fire.
Whybrew, who was a 2017 Giles County graduate, said he told Bartlett if he still wanted to make it to graduation, he would get him everything that he needed, and EMS would transport him.
Whybrew said he called his mother and asked her to go to his house to get clothes, shoes and his own cap and gown for Bartlett, adding that after a little confusion about where they were supposed to meet, his mom brought everything to graduation at Sam Davis Park and Bartlett changed in the back of the ambulance.
After Bartlett got changed, the dress shoes were a little too snug, so Whybrew traded shoes with him, he said.
Others at EMS recalled Whybrew wearing the black dress shoes the rest of the night, since he gave Bartlett his EMS boots.
“I was tickled that they took that kind of initiative to do that,” Giles County EMS Director Roy Griggs said, adding it would have been awful for Bartlett to have missed his graduation on top of just losing his home.
EMT Brandi Chapman said when she told Paramedic Danny Simmons about Bartlett’s wallet being lost in the fire, he immediately pulled his wallet out and handed her money.
She said everyone on their shift contributed money [even Paramedic Amber Remagen who had stopped by on her way to the graduation ceremony], and they were able to collect around $420 and delivered it to Bartlett that night.
“We probably didn’t come close to what he had, but just the fact that he lost his money,” Simmons said. “I couldn’t stand it.”
“I never dreamed that everybody would have pitched in like they did,” he said.
Chapman said that Bartlett and his family were extremely grateful for what the EMS personnel had done for him.
“That’s just how EMS is,” Critical Care Paramedic Nikki Rohling said. “We have big hearts, it’s part of our job — we do our job to help others.
“If someone is in need, that’s just what we are going to do.”
Griggs said he was proud of his crew who aided the student during this devastating time.
“This kid, it was his graduation night,” Remagen said. “That’s a big night in his life graduating high school.”
As someone in the audience, she said she was not able to pick him out from the group of graduating students due to the quick actions of her fellow EMS personnel.
“Our job is to serve the community, regardless of whether it is medical or an actual life-threatening emergency… We are here for the community, whatever that may look like,” AEMT Andrew Vernon concluded.
This is an example of citizens of Giles County (regardless of political affiliation, beliefs, church affiliation or status in the community) are willing to provide their collective hand to help those in need. Thank you Giles County EMS for proving you are the bedrock of our community
