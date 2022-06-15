When fire destroyed River Bartlett’s home, cap and gown and two of the family vehicles just hours before his high school graduation, responding Giles EMS AEMT Mason Whybrew and EMT Brandi Chapman went to work, securing clothing, cap and gown, and providing transportation to the ceremony. And the entire EMS crew on shift contributed to a collection to help replace Bartlett’s graduation money, which was also lost in the fire. Submitted