While Giles County’s turnover at Giles EMS is not a localized problem but nationwide, County Executive Melissa Greene said the county has gotten to “critical levels.”
“We are trying to think outside the box,” Greene said. “We have got to try to do something.”
Greene explained that EMS is designed to run five ambulances on each shift but they “are doing good” to have enough employees to run three, and that’s dependent upon everyone staying healthy.
According to Greene, the county needs to find a way to retain the employees they have and attract new ones as well. Retention pay was proposed as a solution to the Giles County Commission’s Ambulance Committee.
“And for every month of service that you stay with Giles County EMS, you are going to get a flat amount added at the end of the year,” Greene said. “And you have to be here at year-end in order to get that extra pay...”
She said only full-time employees would qualify for retention pay and it is based on how many months within the fiscal year they have been with Giles County EMS.
“They are exhausted,” Greene said, adding that the staff have not been able to take vacations because they are so short staffed.
“We’ve had numerous people who have left us,” Giles County EMS Director Roy Griggs said, explaining the employees have been leaving to go to other counties that are offering $10,000 sign-on bonuses.
Greene said the retention pay would cost $200,000 and would be taken out of the county’s fund balance at the end of the fiscal year in June.
The proposed amount was $500 per month for each full-time employee and would be subject to taxes, she said.
“Whatever the ambulance service doesn’t use as salaries rolls right back into the fund balance and kind of reimburses that $200,000,” Greene said. “Because whatever doesn’t get spent in their budget just goes back into fund balance and fund balance is where we are picking it up.”
The committee approved recommending the $500 a month retention to the full commission when it meets Feb. 21.
In other business during its Jan. 28 meeting, the ambulance committee:
• Was introduced to the new Critical Care Supervisor Drew Laxson who has been with Giles County EMS for 12 years.
“We are extremely proud to have him,” Griggs said.
• Heard Feb. 7 is the next Baptist Association meeting to discuss the sale of its property.
“We just needed to know first if they are willing to sell it and if they are, what kind of a price is going to be with it,” Greene said. “It may make more sense to go buy somewhere else and build from scratch exactly what we want instead of retrofitting.”
