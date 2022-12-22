The Giles County Fraternal Order of Police hosted its annual “Cops and Kids” event on an early December Saturday, helping 26 elementary school children fulfill their holiday wishes in a day of fun with local law enforcement officers.
Members of the Pulaski Police, Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Elkton Police were on hand to help the children make their way through Walmart, filling carts with gifts. Throughout the store children found toys, clothes, shoes and other products that the officers and other volunteers later wrapped for Christmas.
Most of the children thought of others as they browsed the aisles.
“We had to make her buy something for herself,” TWRA officer David Crane said of the student he helped. “She was buying for her entire family and all her friends.”
One student excitedly called a family member about the potted plant she selected for her mother, to ensure they would be able to keep it a secret at pickup time, and another child proudly pointed out to the cashier the watch he selected for a sibling to go along with the one he chose for himself. Following the shopping spree, the children had lunch, watched a movie and met Santa. Each child also received a bicycle from the FOP.
“This is our one time a year for us to do something for our community to make it a better day for someone,” said Giles FOP Secretary Scott Nations.
FOP Treasurer Duane Jones echoed this sentiment.
“Three hundred sixty-four days out of the year we’re considered the bad guys, this gives us one day to do something good,” Jones said.
This year’s event was dedicated to the late Lt. Barry Medley of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department. His wife Sharon and son Mark were on hand to help with the event, as it was one of his favorite events to attend.
“We’ve lost a lot because he’s not here,” said Nations, as he presented Medley’s family with a commemorative plate.
The shop with a cop event is funded through community donations collected throughout the year, with total expenses for the annual event totaling upwards of $10,000. Walmart shoppers even donate while the event is taking place.
“That just shows what a generous county and community we live in,” Jones said.
Giles County has participated for more than 10 years in this national program.
The event also receives donations in kind from organizations around the community. Johnson’s Foodtown helps assemble food boxes to send home with the children, the PACE car club donates gifts for Santa to give the children, the school system provides transportation and gifts, and Walmart provides snacks and goodie bags in addition to helping host the event.
