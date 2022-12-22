20221210_085630 web.jpg

The Giles County Fraternal Order of Police hosted its annual “Cops and Kids” event on an early December Saturday, helping 26 elementary school children fulfill their holiday wishes in a day of fun with local law enforcement officers. 

20221210_084246 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen

Members of the Pulaski Police, Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Elkton Police were on hand to help the children make their way through Walmart, filling carts with gifts. Throughout the store children found toys, clothes, shoes and other products that the officers and other volunteers later wrapped for Christmas.

20221210_084928 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_085924 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_103102 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_103219 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_111050 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_104508 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_091514 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_095659 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
20221210_102943 web.jpg

Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen

