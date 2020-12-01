PES CEO Richard Kelley filled in at the EDC’s full board meeting Nov. 18 for EDC Director David Hamilton who was in Nashville meeting with representatives from a prospective Korean project that could employ 100-300 people.
This was the third day of their visit and the third time they had visited in relation to this project, Kelley said.
Expansion Updates
Lot 5 and Lot 15 were submitted for a possible $9 million project with a proposed 85-100 available jobs.
Frito-Lay is investing $100 million and adding 100 jobs at their Pulaski facility with the production of a new snack.
Tenneplas will be investing $3 million into an expansion that will add 40 jobs.
Another local company is proposing a $3 million expansion with an additional 50 jobs.
“[We’ve] had a lot of industrial activity which is just amazing for Giles County,” Kelley said.
Workforce Development
Giles County EDC Workforce Development Committee Chairman Carolyn Thompson updated the board on a $1.6 million dollar grant the South Central TN Workforce Alliance has received for the 22nd Judicial District.
This grant is to be used in lower income areas to invest in programs to better assist prisoners as they re-enter the community. This includes activities and resources to address mental issues, Thompson said.
“Their activities are data driven,” Thompson added. “They want to see data, they want to see numbers, they want to see figures of how successful each of these phases of these programs are.”
Donations of books are being gathered to assist in the implementation of a literacy program for those prisoners in need of this activity. Books that are of use for the program will be kept and all others can be traded in for books that can be used as well.
Since Maury County started their program, its library has grown to over 2,000 books, Thompson noted.
Computers, smart televisions and tablets will be acquired for zoom classes with teachers and to aid in learning Information Technology (IT) to assist in finding employment when these prisoners are released. A welding machine will also be brought in to train for that type of work.
There will also be some assistance through the program for housing and transportation needs. Included in a work release program will be funding for the employment and housing for those released into it. Employers who would like to participate in this program are encouraged to reach out.
Thompson also informed the board that the Endless Opportunities Career Expo has been postponed to October 2021.
In other business, the board:
• Heard that a UT Vision Committee for discussion on ways to prepare the area for the Martin Methodist/UT merger is being proposed.
• Heard that unemployment rates in Giles County are down to 5.6 percent with the U.S. average being 7.9 percent.
“These [industrial] projects aren’t going to do anything but make that number look better,” Kelley added.
• Heard that the MTSU Wage and Benefits Survey for industrial jobs is being conducted. This includes a statewide collection of wage information from industries that is regionally compared.
This is a benefit to companies looking to move into an area, to know whether the average wage will be suitable for them, Kelley said.
Around the Community
• The Mingle and Jingle Tree Lighting will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 4-8:30 p.m. on the Square.
• Elkton’s Christmas parade will be in the evening this year, Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
• Lynnville’s Christmas parade will also be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
• The Evergreen Expedition will begin Friday, Dec. 11, and will feature 30 decorated trees that will be sponsored by individuals or businesses throughout the community. For more information, visit gilescountychamber.com
• Pulaski’s Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. and will be the same route as last year.
• The FOP Cops and Kids event will be Saturday, Dec. 12, but children will not be able to go around with the officers this year. Names have been gathered for the shopping to be done on that day and will be delivered to the children Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Monetary donations for this program are appreciated.
• Ardmore’s Christmas parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m..
The next EDC full board meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 27, at noon.
