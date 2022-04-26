Giles County is facing the possibility of not qualifying for the regular federal free lunch program for the first time since 2014, the School Board was informed at its monthly work session April 21.
The daily census of students in the county has slightly fewer than the required 40 percent coming from disadvantaged households. Giles County School Nutrition Supervisor Amy McGowan wanted to alert families to the possibility that, next year, students could be charged for lunches, except for eligible families, who would need to individually enroll in the free lunch program.
In 2013, the last year Giles County had a paid lunch program, meals cost $2 each. McGowan did not have an estimate for what the lunches would cost in the 2022-23 school year, though it is based on the USDA reimbursement rate for students enrolled in the free lunch program.
The USDA waiver providing all school children with free lunch during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire this summer and Giles County must apply for the renewal of the four-year program on its regular schedule. The county is able to choose the date used as a snapshot of enrollment, so McGowan is checking attendance daily to choose a day that would qualify the county for the program.
Eleven Giles County teachers will be reviewed for tenure at the upcoming school board meeting Thursday, May 5, which will be held at the Giles County High School auditorium. These teachers have been recommended for tenure based on their length of service, excellent performance and meeting degree and licensing requirements. Tenure was not offered during the previous school year due to a lack of testing data.
The board heard about changes to Policies 6.205 Open Enrollment and 6.206 Transfers within the system, which will be voted upon during the next board meeting.
Changes to the law in Pub. Chapter 479 details the procedure for allowing students to switch schools within the district without a residency change. Students must have good grades and attendance, and parents will be required to provide transportation. The school system will post the number of openings at each school for 14 days, and enrollment will follow for 30 days after that. The number of openings announced will take into consideration the normal number of residency transfers over the course of the year, and out of district transfers will be considered after internal transfers.
TSSAA policy will be followed for athletic records, transfers cannot require new staff to be hired and children of staff transferred within the district can move with their parents at any time.
At its work session the school board voted to add the following to the agenda for the upcoming meeting:
• Disposition of assets of two non-functional school buses, including the one being used for advertising at the corner of College Street and Bennett Drive.
• HOSA field trip to the National Leadership Conference in Nashville.
• Clean-up and balancing of budget items based on projections through June 30, including reflecting increases in diesel prices for the transportation line items, an SRO payroll that overlapped the last fiscal year, additional funding for the Journeys class for next year.
• First reading of changes to policy 1.104 Memberships to reflect that Giles County is no longer a member of the National School Board Association as per the Tennessee School Board Association.
• Second reading of Policy 1.102 Board Member Legal Status.
• Approval of the $200,000 Best for All grant received for using the majority of ESSER funds on student improvement. This grant money has not yet been allocated to specific projects, but will ease up some strain within the school system’s budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.