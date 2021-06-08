The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate a wreck that claimed the life of a Giles County woman June 3.
Jessica Darnell, 31, of Pulaski was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle wreck which reportedly occurred on Highway 64 West at 8:51 p.m. June 3.
Darnell was the passenger in a 2000 Porsche 911 driven by 40-year-old Josh Duncan of Pulaski who was critically injured.
The preliminary THP report on the accident indicates that the vehicle driven by Duncan was traveling east on U.S. Highway 64 West when it left the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled and came to its final rest upside down 40 yards off the roadway near the intersection of Agnew Road.
Giles EMS paramedics pronounced Darnell dead at the scene and prepared Duncan for transport by AirEvac to Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department and Giles County Fire and Rescue aided at the scene.
The report indicates that both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.