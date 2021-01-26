A 47-year-old Pulaski man has been charged with two felony counts of Theft of Property.
Frank Oman was arrested Jan. 19 after a criminal indictment was handed down by the Giles County Grand Jury. According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Depatment website, Oman posted $50,000 bond and was released the same day.
The charges are in connection with allegations that Oman committed theft of property against his former employer Chuck Boggs and ACE, LLC SOLAR in July 2019 and also in April 2020.
According to the Giles County Grand Jury criminal indictment filed by 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper’s office, “Frank Oman on or about the 8th day of July, 2019 thru the 9th of July, 2019, in Giles County, Tennessee and before the finding of this indictment, did unlawfully and knowingly obtain or exercise control over property, to-wit: cash, of the value of Sixty Thousand Dollars ($60,000.00) or more but less than Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00), from Charles Boggs (Ace Solar LLC), without his effective consent, with the intent to deprive the said Charles Boggs (Ace Solar LLC) thereof, in violation of Tennessee Code Annotated Section 39-14-103, all of which is against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.”
The second charge reads, “Frank Oman on or about the 10th day of April, 2020, in Giles County, Tennessee and before the finding of this indictment, did unlawfully and knowingly obtain or exercise control over property, to-wit: (2) two spools of wire, of the value of Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500.00) or more but less than Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000), from Charles Boggs (Ace Solar LLC), without his effective consent, with the intent to deprive the said Charles Boggs (Ace Solar LLC) thereof, in violation of Tennessee Code Annotated Section 39-14-103, all of which is against the peace and dignity of the State of Tennessee.”
The first charge is a Class B Felony, while the second is a Class D Felony.
“An indictment is only the charging instrument in a criminal case,” Cooper said. “It means that the grand jury found ‘probable cause’ that Mr. Oman committed these crimes. Mr. Oman is presumed to be innocent of these charges and will remain so, until proven guilty in a court of law.”
According to the GCSD website, Oman’s court date is Feb. 22.
