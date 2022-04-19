The Giles County Grand Jury has determined that there is insufficient probable cause to pursue one of two theft charges against a 47-year-old Pulaski man originating in 2020.
At that time, Frank Oman was indicted on two felony counts of theft of property. Count one charged him with stealing no less than $60,000 but no more than $250,000 from his former employer ACE, LLC SOLAR, a Class B felony. Count two charges Oman with exercising control over two spools of wire without the consent of ACE, LLC SOLAR at a value of $2,500 or more but less than $10,000, a class D felony.
On Feb. 9, 2022, a superseding indictment was returned by the Giles County Grand Jury, calling for no prosecution of count one, the more serious of the two allegations contained in the 2020 indictments.
At this time, Oman still faces the local Class D Felony charge as well as a first-degree felony theft charge filed in Limestone County, Ala., on Sept. 14, 2020.
“Mr. Oman is pleased with the superseding indictment as it is an acknowledgment by the Grand Jury that the allegations which gave rise to count one of the original indictment are wholly without merit,” Oman’s attorney Colby Baddour said on his client’s behalf. “As for the charges which remain, Mr. Oman maintains his innocence, and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name.”
