An agreement has been reached that will allow “conflicting groups” to use areas of the Pulaski Square and county Courthouse grounds at the same time this weekend.

Event Deconfliction WEB.jpg

The blue areas on this rendering, provided by County Executive Graham Stowe, depict the city’s permit for the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition’s event. The red area depicts an area assigned to Tonya Guthrie’s group, which is expected to be three people with signs, praying and playing religious music.

On Jan. 24, the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition was granted a City of Pulaski parade permit to hold a Pride parade on and around most of the Pulaski Square to celebrate and support the local LGBTQIA+ community. One day later, with the county having no knowledge of the GCIC event, Tonya Guthrie was granted a reservation to the gazebo on the north side of the Courthouse grounds at the same time, on the same day, directly adjacent and within feet of the street where the GCIC event was to be held.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.