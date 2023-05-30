The blue areas on this rendering, provided by County Executive Graham Stowe, depict the city’s permit for the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition’s event. The red area depicts an area assigned to Tonya Guthrie’s group, which is expected to be three people with signs, praying and playing religious music.
An agreement has been reached that will allow “conflicting groups” to use areas of the Pulaski Square and county Courthouse grounds at the same time this weekend.
On Jan. 24, the Giles County Inclusivity Coalition was granted a City of Pulaski parade permit to hold a Pride parade on and around most of the Pulaski Square to celebrate and support the local LGBTQIA+ community. One day later, with the county having no knowledge of the GCIC event, Tonya Guthrie was granted a reservation to the gazebo on the north side of the Courthouse grounds at the same time, on the same day, directly adjacent and within feet of the street where the GCIC event was to be held.
In March, GCIC representatives sent a letter to most county and city leaders expressing their concerns about the simultaneous use of the gazebo and the streets around the Square. They claimed that Guthrie holds anti-LGBTQIA+ beliefs and noted their safety concerns surrounding the simultaneous conflicting uses.
In April, Giles County Executive Graham Stowe sent a letter to Guthrie advising that her reservation for the gazebo had been revoked, citing historic use of the Square and Courthouse for the past 30 years under the city’s parade permitting process. Stowe also cited “very troubling social media traffic regarding the event” and heightened safety awareness in his revocation letter; further stating that Guthrie could reserve any other county property that didn’t conflict with the GCIC event.
Last week, a potential federal lawsuit was released publicly through Guthrie’s attorney, threatening to sue the county and Stowe for $2 million in punitive damages and asking a judge to require the county to reinstate her reservation.
In the threatened lawsuit, Guthrie claimed she intended to use the county property on June 3 for prayer, playing religious music, singing hymns and other forms of peaceful, religious expression.
Guthrie’s attorney said last week that the county was given until May 26 to reverse the reservation revocation or the injunctive relief through the court would be sought.
Over the weekend Stowe responded to questions about a possible agreement concerning the June 3 events by sending a rendering of the areas that will be used by the GCIC and an area on Courthouse property that will be used by Guthrie. The gazebo, he said, will be used as a post for law enforcement and/or first responders.
“This is not a ‘reinstatement’ of the previous reservation; the gazebo reservation was (and remains) rescinded,” an email from Stowe states. “From the beginning we offered any other alternative county property, and that’s ultimately the arrangement we’ve come to. So, the east Courthouse steps and area depicted in the drawing I forwarded (not to impede the sidewalk) are going to be cordoned off for the Guthries — still on ‘the public Square’ but not immediately proximate to the city’s permitted event.
“The Inclusivity group will hold their event predominantly on the west side of the Square,” Stowe’s response continued. “I informed the city and sheriff and they’re working their plans to monitor both events. I’m glad we arrived at an arrangement that ensures two groups with simultaneous events aren’t immediately adjacent to or obstructing each other.”
The GCIC Pride event is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 2-7 p.m.
Stowe said Guthrie’s reservation is scheduled for three people from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The formation of a policy for the use of the Courthouse and surrounding property owned by the county was halted as the controversy swirled around the June 3 events.
However, Stowe said in his response this weekend that he is working on a draft for a new policy, having stressed at recent county commission committee meetings that the policy should be among the commission’s priorities immediately after June 3.
“My goal is to have a policy that supports the 30-plus year precedent of avoiding conflicting assemblies [and] protect everyone’s rights to assemble on the public Square without making county property ‘protest-central’ for city-approved events,” Stowe’s response states. “[Mayor J.J. Brindley] and I are going to ensure our respective policies are mutually supporting and consistent to that end.”
