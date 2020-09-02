After nearly six months of economic uncertainty, Giles County is continuing to see signs of a healing economy.
During the Economic Development Commission’s (EDC) full board meeting Aug. 26, Director David Hamilton reported a decrease in the unemployment rate for the third straight month, from 19.7 percent in April to 10.5 percent in June. On Aug. 27, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released unemployment rates for the month of July, with Giles County lowering to 9.5 percent.
Hamilton also discussed local industrial growth, including an upcoming $5.5 million expansion for a local industry, which will employ up to 45 new full-time jobs over five years.
He also said the EDC submitted on a project for the construction of a micro-steel mill, which, if accepted, would employ about 120 people. The EDC has also been working with a local man interested in buying land in Industrial Park and building a 75,000-square-foot warehouse.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to adopt the executive committee’s recommendation to award Hamilton with a $2,500 pay raise and $3,600 in yearly retirement benefits. This comes after the EDC’s executive committee’s annual review of Hamilton back in June.
The board also voted to change the frequency of the EDC’s full board meetings to every other month, beginning next month. The EDC’s executive committee will continue to meet the third Wednesday of every month.
