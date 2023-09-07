The extreme hot temperatures of July and August have prompted a new Pulaski Electric System policy.
PES CEO Scott Newton told the PES Board of Directors at its August meeting that, while the utility previously had a policy for working in the cold, there was no written policy for working in the heat.
The new policy uses OSHA, TOSHA and the Center for Disease Control for guidance. It also includes feedback from PES crews.
Passed in the middle of the August heat wave, Newton said the policy was already being implemented before it was approved.
Included in the policy is the opportunity to work flexible hours that allow for crews to begin work earlier and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day. Other measures include having water available on the trucks, taking more frequent breaks that are forced breaks and moving employee meetings that are held indoors to the hotter parts of the day.
The policy passed unanimously.
Newton gave an update on fiber expansion, including Phase I where bids for hanging the fiber lines have gone out and are expected to be awarded Oct. 16.
Phase II remains on track as well, according to Newton. The bid to hang the fiber of Phase II is expected to be awarded Oct. 24.
There’s still a lot of work for Phases III and IV, according to Newton, who noted, “We are just starting or haven’t started yet. We are three weeks behind already.”
To determine what phase your home is in, visit pesenergize.com and find the “Fiber Grant Map” tab at the top right of the home page.
PES has entered into the process with the state to challenge areas that were not given to any of the three companies using grant money to provide broadband throughout the county.
Newton said the state is offering more money for those areas and PES has applied for 26 different streets and roads.
“We intend to challenge those areas,” Newton said. “It is a chance to get those covered in grants.”
The board received electric and broadband financial reports for July. The first month of the new fiscal year showed both divisions with revenues that were favorable to the budget.
Electric spent almost $500,000 on two bucket trucks that arrived in July.
Broadband continues to add data customers (3,236 total data customers in July).
In other business during its August meeting, the Power Board:
• Approved changes to Policy 4.1.11 Electric Service Fees and Customer Incentives. Newton said the changes cut out a lot of unnecessary items no longer done by PES.
• Approved the AMI meter purchases for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The purchases from two providers total more than $365,000. It was explained that the newer AMI meters are replaced every 10 years.
• Approved a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) system for the PES Energize Data Center. The battery back up system has reached the end of life and will be replaced at a cost of $378,000, which includes replacing the batteries and “brains” of the system. It is the first time the system has required replacing since the PES main building was renovated 16 years ago.
The PES Power Board’s next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Henry Sims Boardroom on the second floor of the PES main office building on South First Street in Pulaski.
