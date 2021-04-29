The Great American Cleanup will be May 1-31 and citizens are encouraged to join in by cleaning up litter from a road or park within Giles County and receive a free tarp or Giles County T-shirt for their participation.
Giles County Solid Waste/Recycling Coordinator Julie Butler Phillips said, while The Great American Cleanup event was previously implemented for hazardous materials such as paints, it is now focused on litter.
With the convenience center at the Agri Park, citizens can now bring hazardous materials at designated times throughout the year. The center is free except for televisions and tires.
“We want to encourage everyone to clean up their streets,” Phillips said including if you “come see her” you will be provided with free trash bags, gloves and grabbers for the job.
“Get out there and be a good example,” she insisted while instructing participants to put a picture on social media of themselves doing so.
Convenience Centers
“More people are using the centers every day,” Phillips said, adding that the recycle centers were used more in March than any previous month.
While the recycling from the centers is taken to Marshall County, the waste is taken to a landfill in Mississippi, she said, adding that tipping fees are increasing for the waste that is going to the landfills.
It was recognized that landfills are filling up and Phillips discussed what could be done for the county in the future.
Phillips said waste disposal is a problem for all Tennessee counties as tipping fees are going up and landfills are reaching their max capacities, adding that she perceives within 10-years-time the tipping prices to be triple.
“That’s why we want to encourage as much recycling as possible,” she said including that the state is initiating a 25 percent yearly dumping reduction by implementing more recycling.
The county has been meeting their reduction rate, Phillips added.
Changes at Centers
When going to the recycle centers, you will notice a change in the order of what materials go in different boxes. Phillips said there are a few reasons for the shift in the process.
One such purpose is if cardboard is separated from other recycled materials, the department will not be charged when they take it to the recycle center, “which is a good thing for us,” she added.
Since the outer boxes at the convenience centers are taken off on a daily basis, the bagged garbage will now go in them while the compactors, which can take a week to fill up, will be used for recycling.
Phillips said this would help reduce smell while also keeping the bagged garbage from leaking on the concrete which could result in a fine, adding the change had a “two-fold purpose.”
“You are doing good, Julie,” Commissioner Tommy Pollard insisted.
Utility Districts
Environmental Committee Vice Chair Mike Cesarini said there are several people who do not have city water within the county and included that there are different utilities with overlapping interest.
“People need the water if we are going to develop as a county,” Cesarini insisted, adding that having multiple utilities instead of only one within a specific county has been an issue for counties throughout the state.
He said federal grants could be applied for if one capable municipality was to become a sole utility for all the districts. Committee members and others who were in attendance at the meeting said such talk existed about 10 years ago and failed.
“We need to get this done and the grants applied for,” Cesarini added.
County Executive Melissa Greene agreed to meet with the different utilities and gather information such as their individual debt.
In other business during its meeting April 20, the Environmental Committee:
• Heard while bringing tires to the Agri Park Center is not free, if someone buys a farm and the previous owner has left behind a pile of them or if someone has dumped tires in someone else’s ditch, Phillips said they will try to work with them on the fee.
• Heard since coronavirus has impacted the help the recycle centers normally get from inmates, the centers in general have struggled with having the assistance they need.
• Heard about the importance of not putting glass in the recycle bins because of it contaminating the material if it shatters when the bin is dumped on the tipping floor thus eliminating the material’s recycling capabilities.
• Heard a request to expand the Bodenham Convenience Center to make it easier for vehicles to turn around.
“It was one of the first ones built and you learn as you go,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t quite big enough.”
