The case of a Pulaski man who has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, as well as a charge of aggravated burglary has been bound over to the grand jury.
According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, Jesus Ariel Gonzalez Ramirez, 24, was allegedly the perpetrator of a home invasion incident on Dawn Drive in Pulaski May 29. Ramirez reportedly entered the residence after breaking in a back door wearing a shirt around his head in an attempt to conceal his identity. Ramirez allegedly proceeded to hold the family at gunpoint, binding their hands and demanding money, before one family member escaped and called 9-1-1.
Ramirez was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, six counts of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of domestic assault and one count of aggravated burglary, according to GCSD. The Pulaski Police Department assisted on scene.
Ramirez’s case was bound over to the grand jury after a June 10 preliminary hearing was waived. He is being held on $100,000 bond, according to the GCSD website.
