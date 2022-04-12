The Industrial Development Board has approved Integrity’s request for the transfer of .014 acres of land.
With Integrity’s upcoming expansion, EDC Director David Hamilton said its drive would have to be moved to allow for the long trucks delivering the molds.
He said it was requested for Integrity to provide a subdivision plat to be submitted to the Pulaski Regional Planning Commission.
The board approved to give the land subject to the agreement between the IDB and Integrity specifically, but not limited to, the water line extension, the utility easement, the 10-inch steel encasement for the gas line and driveway pipe, along with the plats.
In other business during its special called meeting April 8, the board received a presentation by Hamilton on available industrial property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.