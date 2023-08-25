A grant will be sought that would pay for the construction of a spec building on a vacant lot in Industrial Park South.
The Pulaski/Giles County Industrial Development Board voted unanimously to pursue the $5 million grant through the South Central Tennessee Development District.
New EDC Director Phil Reese told the IDB that his office has not been able to submit proposals to many requests for information from prospective industries because so many of them want a shell building in place.
The good news, Reese said, is that a current grant being offered by the State of Tennessee is for $5 million and includes the construction of the building, which has not always been the case.
More good news for Giles County and the City of Pulaski, according to Reese, is their tier two status with the state that reduces the local matching portion from 30 percent to 15 percent (7.5 percent each for the county and city).
Longtime IDB member Mark Hayes referenced previous spec buildings and how it was difficult to match exactly what a prospective industry might want. He asked if it wasn’t better to just have a really good site, like Lot 5 in Industrial Park South where the spec building is being proposed.
Reese said under historical circumstances he would have the same reservations. However, due to the low matching cost and no additional funding requirements from the state, he noted that at worst the IDB would possibly have is $750,000 in a building worth as much as $5 million.
Another aspect of this grant, Chairman Ronnie Brindley said, is that this time the building would be owned by the Industrial Development Board.
IDB member and City of Pulaski Administrator Terry Harrison said ultimately the building and sale of a spec building under these circumstances could provide the IDB with the financial ability to keep a building project going forward.
Harrison also stressed the marketing value of a spec building, explaining that currently, without a building, many prospective industries aren’t coming to Pulaski and Giles County, which means they aren’t seeing the excellent sites available. When prospects come into the county to see a spec building, Harrison said it provides the opportunity to show them everything else the county has to offer.
“If they come in here and don’t like something about the building, we can show them other places,” Harrison said.
A key part of applying for the grant, according to Reese, is local support for the funding. He said that Giles County Executive Graham Stowe has indicated he thinks the county commission will support it.
Harrison said the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be considering a resolution of backing the grant application up with as much as $750,000 to ensure the local support portion of the grant is satisfied.
“We firmly believe this community needs a spec building,” he said.
Reese restated information he has shared recently that a lot more state investment has gone to surrounding counties, and the spec building would be a step in the right direction to correct that for Giles County.
He also emphasized the state of economic development in and around Giles County at this time.
“The RFIs that are coming in are driven by expedience,” Reese said. “There is so much money floating through the system. People are trying to get in fast and be part of the game on the EV industry and putting up a building takes too long.”
The IDB authorized Brindley, as chairman, to execute a letter officially requesting the grant and authorized Reese to represent the interests of the IDB and to manage the scope of work required to secure the grant.
In other business during its Aug. 17 called meeting, the Industrial Development Board:
• Welcomed new IDB member Ben Jackson, replacing Reese, who stepped down from the IDB upon being hired as EDC director.
• Re-elected Brindley as chairman, Marcus Houston as vice-chair and Dewitt Booth as secretary/treasurer.
• Authorized Reese to pursue an audit company for the 2022-23 IDB audit.
