With the year coming to an end, the Industrial Development Board (IDB) met to finalize some 2021 business.
During its meeting earlier this month, the board discussed two Frito-Lay PILOT (payments in lieu of taxes) documents: a personal property PILOT and equipment lease.
“Every time that I have talked with them their [employment] numbers are always higher than what we put in there,” IDB attorney Robert Henry said. “I think it is going to be a significant benefit for us.”
Henry said Frito-Lay has “a really good” equipment PILOT.
Part of these PILOT agreements include submitting a bill of sale for all equipment that qualifies for the PILOT after each year, Henry said, adding that if they do not do that, the PILOT terminates.
The PILOT documents were approved.
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Approved the reconstruction of Integrity’s loans that would combine the loan for the construction of the additional building that was built in 2020 and the loan for the construction of its expansion in 2021.
The board heard the loan would be a total of $5.9 million but Tennessee Valley Association (TVA) may take out $1 million of that. The refinancing included no new money or liability and would only change the loan type from construction to monthly financing.
The board approved Integrity’s refinancing of the loans, subject to the review of the documents and meeting quorum.
Board members Mark Hayes, Dewitt Booth and Ronnie Brindley abstained.
