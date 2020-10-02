Who knew a small idea back in 1984 could turn into a well-oiled machine, employing three generations of the Merritt family?
Although the Merritt-Pop Popcorn operation is nestled quietly off Bethel Road in Pulaski, their popcorn has been enjoyed across the great state of Tennessee at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, and even down at the home of the Atlanta Braves in Georgia — and sold nationwide online.
Co-Owner/Operator Michael Merritt said the popcorn business happened by accident.
“Granddad [John (Buddy) Merritt] was in the food service industry; he worked for Nabisco for 35 years. Dad [Mike Merritt] owned the local feed/farm supply in Pulaski until the mid-2000s and had contacts. In 1984, a farmer over at Rose Hill had quite a bit of extra popcorn and needed to sell the surplus quickly. Dad bought it and turned around and called granddad. Being the salesman that he was, he had it sold in a very small amount of time. It was purely by accident, but here we are! He was looking for something to do in retirement, and that’s how they ended up in business. Thirty-five years later, we’re still selling popcorn; right place at the right time and the right circumstance.”
Keeping the family business small and simple has paid off with the brothers starting out very young, learning invaluable life lessons while spending quality time with their grandfather.
“My brother David and I grew up in the feed store and riding around with granddad,” Michael recalled. “Until the early 2000s he did everything: drove trucks, bagged popcorn, went to packing plants... everything himself well into his 80s. We spent lots of time in the truck with him, learning the business and having some great times growing up learning the farm and all the things he taught us. We are very proud to carry on his business and his name.”
Merritt said the type of work ethic instilled in him has proven successful time and again.
“In a way, we learned an old-fashioned way of doing business. We still do a lot in that old-fashioned way: we trust our customers, like the way granddad did business. We don’t have a lot of formal processes and we try to do business on a handshake. I think it’s worked out well for us. Some of our biggest customers today are US Foods, IWC and Briggs Food Service, to name a few. All starting as granddad’s customers. It’s rare that you can say you’ve been doing business with the same customers for that long. We’re proud we’ve been able to carry that on; it speaks to the way we’ve always tried to do business. You don’t keep customers for that long unless you’re doing something right.”
The Merritt family believes in doing business locally if you can, and encourages others to do the same.
“We obviously encourage shopping local; even from the suppliers’ side we try to do as much locally as possible. We do business and have customers that are local, whether it’s The Martin theater, our ballfields, or all the schools that buy from us. Any of the school concessions or local churches — we very much appreciate the local business. We get requests for donations nationally and we feel our obligation is to help here locally, so we try to limit what we do to Giles and surrounding counties. First preference is here or some kind of local connection.”
Speaking of, Merritt-Pop is part of the “Pick Tennessee Products” program from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to promote Tennessee agribusiness, foods and farms. It is a great program to find quality Tennessee-made items, farmers markets and even farm tours. The Merritts encourage everyone to use this resource to buy Tennessee products and support Tennessee farmers & producers.
Merritt-Pop products are sold in Pulaski at Davis and Eslick or Johnson’s Food Town. Anyone can order directly, just visit merrittpop.com for local pick-up. The Merritts are happy to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.