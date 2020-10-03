Industry Outlook: NASG Strives to Be Part of the Community

Quality craftsmanship and deep-rooted community involvement has helped North American Stamping Group weather a difficult year in the automotive industry and set the company up to remain a staple employer in Giles County for years to come.
NASG was founded in 1978 and has since grown to 13 locations across North America, serving as a Tier II supplier of components, systems and aftermarket products for the automotive industry. In just the last decade, the company has invested nearly $200 million in capital spending on new and improved facilities, in addition to new technology and equipment. NASG has experienced annual growth at a compound rate of 18 percent over the last eight years.
The Pulaski location is an award-winning cog in the successful business, garnering both external recognition from satisfied customers and internal recognition. The location has won both the NASG President’s and Quality awards within the last two years.
The Pulaski location currently fields around 50 employees across two shifts including staff with estimated annual sales of around $17 million. The location’s primary market in the automotive industry is ride control with the recent addition of automotive seating. As a Tier II supplier, NASG does not deal directly with Original Equipment Manufacturers such as Ford and Toyota, but that doesn’t mean their products aren’t a key part of the vehicles that help transport us to the many places we need to go.
“When we’re talking about increasing our sales in ride control and seating, that directly impacts OEMs such as Ford and Toyota,” Operational Excellence Manager Joseph Persky said. “You think about a Toyota Corolla or Camry, our components that we’re stamping and assembling here in Pulaski are going directly into those vehicles. That’s a direct connection between what we do here and what someone might be driving down the street next to us.”
This division is projecting an overall 10 percent sales growth for the coming year which could lead to growth locally in business and potential employment numbers. NASG has turned what has been a taxing year for the auto industry amidst a global pandemic into a success story with potential growth on the horizon. This is due in part to forward thinking and market diversity. When OEMs were shutting down for a month at a time, NASG’s business in after market products helped keep some employees working and reduced permanent layoffs.
He added he believes during the pandemic; employees saw how committed the company was to ensure their safety. NASG was ahead of the curve in implementing twice daily temperature checks during the early months of the pandemic while also sanitizing the facility three times per shift and staggering breaks and shifts to maintain social distancing.
They are also excited about upgrades that will increase efficiency and decrease the company’s carbon footprint. The facility is getting new LED lighting and is improving its equipment, including the machines that measure quality so that customers get pinpoint precision when it comes to the specifications of their parts.
The local plant is one of three across Tennessee, a location with many benefits both in proximity to customers and in procuring the best talent to man its facilities.
“You have a lot of Tier I’s that come in and set up shop really close by, which is great for us being a Tier II because that means all of our customers move a lot closer to us. We have I-65 running right next to us, for transportation, that works out very efficiently. Of course, the talent pool of the community, although we’re not a huge employer like some of the other divisions, we do focus on the quality of the employees. Getting the right employees who are driven and want to do a good job when they come in, then we can train them to our processes,” Persky said.
However, they insist that the company is not just in the community, it’s a part of it with a company culture bent toward investing in the cities its employees call home.
NASG participates in annual food and clothing drives, sponsors local sports teams and schools, and also partners with the American Heart Association.
“I wouldn’t even call it an initiative because it really is a part of us to be involved in the community. We want to, one, have a great reputation in the community, and, two, give back and support the community. We’re from within the community. Giving back is extremely important to NASG,” he said.
NASG’s Pulaski location is not only investing in the local community but also in the lives of fellow employees across all North American locations. When a couple who work at one of NASG’s Ohio location found out their son would need a heart transplant and surgery, Persky said the company created a T-shirt fund-raiser and then also offered to match all money donated by its employees as the 13 locations came together to support one of their own.
NASG’s mission statement sums it up best in acknowledging that business performance is measured not only by customer and shareholder satisfaction, but by that of its employees as well.
