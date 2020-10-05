Ted Sharp entered the car audio industry in 1982 as a hobby while working as an electronics salesman.
Before founding Audio Enhancers, which would grow to become an internationally-known wholesale provider of audio speaker cabinets for the automotive aftermarket, Sharp began by carrying simple 6-by-9-inch boxes with him on sales calls because many of those he called on were in the car audio industry.
“To my surprise, everywhere I went, people bought them. So, it grew to another box — behind truck seat boxes — and has just grown exponentially since then,” Sharp said.
Upon the pleasant surprise in his discovery of the demand for these enclosures, Sharp left his job in late ‘82 and founded Audio Enhancers in Lake Charles, La.
Over the 38 years since, Sharp has relocated his operation northward to Ardmore, Tenn., and expanded its offerings to approximately 150 models with 800-900 individual SKUs. The company does business with 11 distributors and more than 400 direct dealers, not to mention countless dealers the distributors also supply with cabinets.
In an industry primarily defined as a three-horse race, Sharp’s two primary competitors have major labor cost advantages as a result of being based in China and along the United States-Mexico border. With no such labor advantages, Audio Enhancers zigs where its competitors zag and places its emphasis on supplying the market for high-end sub enclosures. The difference in quality is most tangible when comparing the relative weights of Audio Enhancers’ cabinets to similar products made elsewhere.
“Pick up my box, and pick up their box that is the same size. You can see the difference in the density of the material,” Sharp said.
More subtly, the inputs that comprise the denser end-product are another notable selling-point for high-end dealers. All materials Audio Enhancers uses, from a water-based, zero-hazard glue to the carpet and wood, are “green” and environment-friendly. Further, with the exception of the company’s outsourced terminal cups, all components making up an end enclosure are produced domestically in the United States.
Every step of the process is done at the Ardmore facility, including the receipt of raw materials, all necessary conversion turning those materials into finished enclosures and shipping. Sharp has seen his products leave the facility with addresses as far as Guam and French Guyana, though the majority of the firm’s cabinets end up along the east coast or in the Midwest, due to relative shipping cost advantages.
The car audio industry is no stranger to instability due to fluctuations in the wider macroeconomy.
“Over the years, I’ve seen the industry come and go several times. Friends, businesses going out of business, [and] businesses coming back into business,” Sharp said.
During the 2008 financial crisis, Audio Enhancers lost two of its largest clients, Circuit City and Memphis Car Audio, to bankruptcy and outsourcing, respectively. About 50 percent of its business vanished in the turmoil.
Fast-forward to the situation at hand, car audio has been no exception to being upended over the course of the last six months as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, primarily in this case due to supply chain disruptions restricting the arrival of raw materials and bottlenecking shipping speeds. Unlike the 2008 crisis, however, the results of the pandemic have not necessarily been to the detriment of Audio Enhancers as a business.
“In a sad way, coronavirus has actually been good for us,” Sharp said. “What we’ve seen all year, since the coronavirus, [is] nobody expected the car audio market to boom — no pun intended — to take off like it has.”
He cited the nationally distributed consumer-side stimulus, both the stimulus checks and unemployment increases, as a reason for surging demand that leaves Audio Enhancers currently as back-ordered as they have ever been.
Shortages of terminal cups, carpet, and most recently wood, have prompted temporary shut downs, but Audio Enhancers has not had to fully close its operations for a significant length of time, which has allowed it to take full advantage of its competitors having more serious logistical concerns.
Now, the only shortage concern is one of labor, as thousands of cabinets are already on order with upper-end manufacturing capabilities close to 100 cabinets a day. Distributors have “gone wild,” per Sharp, with “PO after PO” coming in, but he is pleased to see his business thriving.
Now 38 years strong, Audio Enhancers is set to continue providing high quality enclosures for the foreseeable future.
Audio Enhancers is a wholesaler, which does not sell to the public. For more information about the company, visit their website at audioenhancers.com
